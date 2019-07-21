Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Actor from ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ sequel is stabbed onstage in China: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

A well-known Hong Kong actor suffered a deep gash to his abdomen and a hand injury Saturday when a knife-wielding suspect attacked him onstage at a promotional event in China, according to a report.

Simon Yam Tat-wah, 64, who appeared in the 2003 Hollywood film, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life,” starring Angelina Jolie, was recovering after medical treatment and returning to Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported.

ANGELINA JOLIE WAS A 'HORRIBLE B---H' DURING NIGHTMARE DINNER, MODEL CLAIMS

Simon Yam poses on the red carpet of the Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong, April 3, 2016. (Associated Press)

The suspect, a 53-year-old man identified only by the surname Chen, was apprehended at the scene, the report said. Authorities said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the report.

The attack occurred as Yam was onstage, handing out gifts to guests at the opening of a building materials store in Guangdong province, the Morning Post reported.

Simon Yam appeared with Angelina Jolie in "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life" (2003).

Yam’s management company planned to take legal action against the suspect, the report said.