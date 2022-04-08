Video of Will Smith's frustration with wife Jada Pinkett Smith resurfaces after Oscars slap scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Footage of a tense moment between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced in the wake of the actor's now-viral slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

On Thursday, a 2019 clip from one of Pinkett Smith's past Instagram Live videos was posted to Reddit, showing the "King Richard" star growing frustrated with his wife when she brings up the couple's past marital struggles.

In the 49-second clip, Pinkett Smith begins by announcing world-renowned therapist Esther Perel would soon be joining the family's " Red Table Talk " Facebook Watch show.

"You know, Esther Perel is coming to the table. Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?" Pinkett Smith asks her husband.

BILLY BUSH SHOWS SUPPORT TOWARD WILL SMITH FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: 'CANCELLATION IS VERY DANGEROUS'

"I would say don't just start filming me without asking me if you could film me," Smith says.

"Oh my goodness," Pinkett Smith reacts before adding a message to Perel: "Esther, come help us again please. I'm still dealing with foolishness."

"Don't just-" Smith says, as he appears to grow agitated by being filmed in his home.

Pinkett Smith continues to prod her husband, asking, "Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?"

"My social media is my bread and butter, OK? So you can't just use me for social me and not, you know. I'm standing in my house. Don't just start rolling," Smith responds.

WILL SMITH’S OSCARS SLAP HAS BEEN A ‘NIGHTMARE’ FOR HIS FAMILY: REPORT

The mother of two then turns the camera on herself with a message to her followers.

"Please watch Esther at the Red Table because she's helped us a lot. Can't you tell?" she says.

The video has racked up over 10,000 comments from Reddit users. Many accuse Pinkett Smith of not respecting Smith's boundaries.

"His facial expressions say it all," one user commented.

Others wrote that the "Bad Boys" star appears "uncomfortable," "anxious" and "broken."

"He looks tormented. I've gone from liking him, to disliking him to feeling sorry for him in the space of a week," another reacted.

The couple married in 1997 and share 23-year-old son Jaden, and 21-year-old daughter Willow. For years the couple's relationship came under scrutiny as rumors swirled they had an open marriage. Pinkett Smith has used "Red Table Talk" in the past to be radically open with viewers about her marriage to the " Suicide Squad " actor, including revelations about " betrayals of the heart " and figuring out how to be individuals without making the other feel abandoned .

In July of last year, Pinkett Smith appeared on her Facebook Watch series with her husband where she addressed rumors about an extramarital affair head-on. Pinkett Smith admitted that almost five years prior, she and Smith separated with the intention to divorce, and while separated she had a "relationship" with August Alsina.

A LOOK AT WILL SMITH, JADA PINKETT SMITH’S CANDID ‘RED TABLE TALK’ MOMENTS

Smith, at one point, said to his wife, "I was done with yo a--. I was done with you. Marriages have that though."

Pinkett Smith then went on to detail exactly how the "entanglement" began.

"It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained.

"From there, you know, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Pinkett Smith said. Smith then urged his wife to clarify what she was saying. She replied with, "It was a relationship, absolutely."

The 2019 video was shared to Reddit just one day before the Academy board of governors plans to meet to discuss the actor's actions at the 94th Academy Awards. Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith's bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock said while on stage at the Oscars. Pinkett Smith was in attendance at the event.

The board meeting, originally scheduled for April 18, was pushed to April 8 following Smith's resignation. The meeting's purpose is to "address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27," the letter, written by Academy president David Rubin, said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," the letter continued.

The meeting will take place over Zoom.

Smith announced his resignation last Friday, stating that he has "betrayed the trust of the Academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith said.

Smith added that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate, and said he will accept any further consequences from the board.

Shortly after, Rubin said in a statement that the Academy accepted Smith's resignation, and will continue to move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

Smith apologized for the slap one day following the awards ceremony, tagging Rock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Meanwhile, Rock has been performing standup since the Oscars incident and in his first return to the stage he told a Boston crowd he's "still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock continued.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.