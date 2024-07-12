Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Abigail Breslin receiving death threats after appearing to slam Katy Perry

Katy Perry's new single 'Woman's World' was made with Dr. Luke, who was accused of sexually assaulting singer Kesha

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry turned heads when she posed for photographs on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

Abigail Breslin isn't afraid to speak up for what she believes in.

The Oscar-nominated actress took to X on Wednesday to send a message that many assumed was about singer Katy Perry and her new single, which she made with the help of Dr. Luke, a producer who pop star Kesha has claimed sexually assaulted her. In return, Breslin received numerous insults and even death threats.

"I'm just saying... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s--t and get away with it," Breslin wrote on the social media site.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGE KATY PERRY SHUTS DOWN ‘BIGGEST LIE’ OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Abigail Breslin; inset Katy Perry

Some thought Abigail Breslin seemed to call out Katy Perry on X for working with Dr. Luke. (Getty Images)

In the same post, she added, "On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows ive ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha!"

Perry has been receiving backlash for weeks since it became known that she had created her new single with the help of Dr. Luke, real name Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald. For years, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault and emotional abuse, among other things.

Earlier this week, Perry released a teaser for the song, "Woman's World," so for many, it wasn't a leap to assume that Breslin was talking about her.

Katy Perry in a white off-the shoulder outfit smiles behind the judge's podium on "American Idol"

Katy Perry quit her job as a judge on "American Idol" to focus on making her own music. (Disney/Eric McCandless/Getty Images)

Breslin's post currently has over 400 replies, and while many people are supporting her for speaking up, others are trying to cut her down.

One reply read, "worry about your flop music career. you can like one without tearing down the other."

Another read, "no one gaf abt u nor cashew. hope that helps," with "cashew" being a derogatory nickname for Kesha.

"YOU’RE WORTHLESS, DISGUSTING, AWFUL AND SO MUCH MORE. STAY AWAY FROM KATY YOUR f---ing PIG," one person wrote.

A photo of Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin rose to fame when she appeared in the movie "Little Miss Sunshine" when she was 10 years old. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Shortly after her original post, Breslin made another that read, "omggggg guys really...? I didn't say anything awful, everyone calm down. I said I dont support abusers. crucify me. and I also never said I have an amazing music career. God... calm down."

She added, "also, I've been a long time advocate against SA and DV [sexual assault and domestic violence] so I'm not gonna stop speaking out about it regardless of how many of you tell me to im worthless and disgusting and awful."

The actress retweeted a few comments that agreed with her original point, and replied to a few X users that slammed her.

A photo of Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin refused to back down from her original X post, despite getting threats from Katy Perry fans. (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Clarins USA)

She then wrote, "so I made a post condemning abusers and supporting an artist I love... and apparently that means receiving death threats... cool."

Her final post read, "alright. goodnight everybody. im not gonna stop speaking out against abuse. I never said a negative thing about your fave. please relax. im allowed to have a perspective. youre allowed to roast my career and treat me horribly but idk why you would. I stand by what I said. gn."

Perry hasn't addressed any of Breslin's comments, nor has she spoken about the backlash to her work with Dr. Luke.

Kesha sued Dr. Luke in 2014, alleging he drugged and raped her nine years earlier and psychologically tormented her throughout their working relationship. She claimed he harassed her about her weight, denigrated her voice and lorded his power over her career.

A photo of Dr. Luke and Kesha

Lukasz Gottwald, aka "Dr. Luke," and Kesha appear on stage at the 28th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on April 27, 2011. (John Shearer/WireImage)

Dr. Luke responded to the claims with his own defamation lawsuit, claiming Kesha made "completely untrue and deeply hurtful" claims to tarnish him and get out of her record contract.

In an Instagram post shared last year by both the recording artist and the producer, they wrote, "Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution. In resolution of that lawsuit, Kesha and Dr. Luke each state the following."

"Only God knows what happened that night," Kesha wrote. "As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one."

She added, "I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

A photo of Kesha in court

Kesha cries as she learns she will not be released from her record label contract in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on Feb. 19, 2016. (Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Dr. Luke's statement said, "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone."

He added, "For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."

Reps for Breslin, Perry and Dr. Luke did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

