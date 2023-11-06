Abigail Breslin accuses Aaron Eckhart of 'aggressive, demeaning' behavior in breach of contract suit

Abigail Breslin is being sued for breach of contract in excess of $80,000 and intentionally interfering with a production's prospective economic advantage.

Dream Team Studios. LLC and WM Holdings, LLC filed a complaint against Breslin and her Bubblespice, Inc. corporation, claiming the "Little Miss Sunshine" star refused to sign contractual agreements after filming a movie named "Classified" in Malta with co-star Aaron Eckhart, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the suit, plaintiffs Dream Team and WM claim, "During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's of aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril. Plaintiffs do not know if Breslin confronted Eckhart at any time."

Fox News Digital contacted representatives for both Breslin and Eckhart.

Plaintiffs accused Breslin of refusing to sign a long form agreement and demanding additional money "beyond her contract fee provisions to do so."

The complaint stated that "Breslin wrote a letter to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) setting forth her fear and blasting Mr. Eckhart's behavior."

"In order for the production to continue, among other things, Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to made by the production to accommodate Breslin's demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations," the docs stated.

Per SAG-AFTRA rules which obligates a producer signatory to "provide a safe set," an on-set producer also allegedly prepared a report based on an investigation into Breslin's claims, and submitted the report to WM. The producer found "no evidence in support to Breslin's wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart."

In addition, production found "unnecessary accommodations made for Breslin, whose claims were specious, cost the production over $80,000." The document stated "delivery issues to distribution partners" were also present due to Breslin and Eckhart being in a few scenes together.

"Plaintiffs have tried to work out an accommodation with Defendants based on the allegations and losses set forth herein, but Defendants have rejected any claim with respect to Plaintiff's damages and have demanded additional consideration as a condition for the execution of the UBLFA (Unsigned Breslin Long Form Agreement.)"

The suit claimed Breslin's "actions were and remain are intentional, malicious and oppressive."

Additionally, Breslin "knows that multiple parities have invested in the Picture and are expecting to recoup their investment and share in profits."

Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings is seeking damages in the amount of $80,000, in addition to the cost of the suit and any prejudgment and post-judgment interest.

In a statement obtained People magazine, Breslin’s rep said the actress "is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice. The rep added that Breslin "categorically denies all contended allegations against her and unequivocally stands by her statement, which she confidentially provided to SAG."