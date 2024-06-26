Katy Perry goes nearly naked again as upcoming song faces backlash

Katy Perry continues to captivate the Parisians and the Internet with her bold, barely-there fashion looks.

On Wednesday, Perry left little to the imagination as she made her way into the Balenciaga Haute Couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Despite wearing an oversize fur coat and ripped tights, Perry's skin was her main accessory, which was accentuated by wearing no top or bottom.

Her toned torso was hard to miss.

KATY PERRY GOES NEARLY NAKED WEARING CUT-OUT BLACK DRESS IN PARIS

The risqué outfit comes on the heels of another nearly naked moment from Perry.

On Sunday, the "Dark Horse" singer turned heads as she strutted down the runway for the Vogue World show. Wearing a cut-out geometric dress, Perry looked nearly nude.

The fashion statements come in the wake of some professional drama for Perry. On June 17, Perry revealed her upcoming single "Women's World" would be released July 11. A day later, Rolling Stone reported that music producer Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald, known professionally as Dr. Luke, was credited on the track.

In 2014, he was accused of sexual assault and battery by singer Kesha. He filed a countersuit citing defamation, but the two ultimately settled it in 2023.

Kesha fans think the singer was commenting on the news of Dr. Luke and Perry's collaboration, when she simply wrote "lol" on X.

Although many fans are generally enthused that new music from Perry is imminent (she hasn't released an album since 2020), many were critical of her collaboration choice.

"A song about women empowerment produced by Dr Luke? As a fan this is shameful," one person commented on Perry's Instagram, which featured a snippet of the single. "Of all the producers to work with. With a title of, Woman’s World, you chose Dr. Luke. Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever," another commented.

Users were harsh on X, as well, writing things like: "Katy Perry genuinely needs to be blacklisted from the music industry for that song-snippet trending on TikTok, ‘sexy confident, so intelligent’. She made Teenage Dream, she's made bangers... what is this? The audacity to call it 'Woman's World' when it's produced by DR. LUKE!" and "if katy willingly worked with dr luke after all this time and wasn’t contractually forced to do so, she deserves nothing."

A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the backlash.

But Perry has pressed forward. The singer wore a red gown on Tuesday with what are believed to be lyrics to her new song. Her regal red dress featured an extra-elongated train with white words imprinted on it. The writing is a bit hard to make out, but appears to include the song's title, "Woman's World" followed by, "you're lucky to be living in it."