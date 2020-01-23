Inside Aaron Rodgers' family feud

Bears fans aren't the only ones upset with Aaron Rodgers these days.

As it turns out, Rodgers' close family isn't too thrilled with him. In fact, they're reportedly not speaking with him.

The family's feud became public after Aaron's brother Jordan appeared on a season of "The Bachelorette," and since then, more and more details have bubbled to the surface.

Here's a breakdown of how everything went downhill for the Rodgers family.

The beginning

Although no member of the family has publicly spoken about what exactly happened, Bleacher reported in 2016 that Aaron, 36, hadn't spoken to his family since December 2014 -- which Aaron's father, Ed, confirmed in an interview with the New York Times.

The exact reason for the feud hasn't been revealed, but the report states that Rodgers skipped his grandfather's funeral and dropped out of groomsman duties at a close friend's wedding via text on the day before the ceremony.

Another claim made by the report: Aaron's family doesn't even have his cell phone number.

Sources told Us Weekly that tension between Aaron and his family began during his three-year relationship with actress Olivia Munn, who, the source said, wasn't trusted by the Rodgers family. Munn told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, however, that Rodgers had been feuding with his family for eight months before they began dating. The pair split in 2017.

The public finds out

The feud was first revealed on an episode of "The Bachelorette," when Jordan, 31, told JoJo Fletcher not to expect to meet Aaron during their visit to the Rodgers family home.

“My middle brother won’t be there, Aaron," Jordan said on the show. "Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother."

Jordan added that he doesn't "have hard feelings against him, it's just how things go right now."

Aaron, on the other hand, didn't want to air out his dirty laundry, telling WISN that he's "always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters," so he's chosen to stay quiet about it.

Things get worse

In 2018, Aaron posted a video to Twitter, offering a $1 million donation to fire relief efforts in California.

"In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground and many of the residents who got out are now displaced to my hometown of Chico across the north state," he said in the video.

Jordan was quick with a response, writing, "PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act.”

Aaron and Jordan's brother Luke retweeted Jordan's message, then wrote one of his own, saying: "Smells like cowardice this morning."

Possible reconciliation

In his NYT interview, Ed said that he's "hoping for the best," but that it was "hard to tell" if there had been any progress made in their relationship.

In December of 2018, Aaron revealed that he was "at home" with his parents when he learned that Green Bay Packer's head coach Mike McCarthy had been fired, this news came a few months after sources said that Danica Patrick, Aaron's current girlfriend, encouraged reconciliation.

Never mind

Unfortunately, it seems that any happy resolution has expired.

In January, Aaron paid a visit to "Pretty Intense," a podcast hosted by Patrick, 37, where he spoke about his religion.

Rodgers told his sweetheart that despite growing up in a deeply religious family, he struggled with his beliefs.

"I don't know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell," Rodgers said. "What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?"

According to a source that spoke to People, Aaron's family was upset by his comments.

"They were dismayed," the source said. "To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are."

The source then hinted that Aaron and his family often would begin to mend their relationship before it fell apart once again.

"His comments are very hurtful to the family," said the source. "They have these times where things start to thaw out, but then something like this happens, and then it's back to square one. It's sad."