'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress Wenne Alton Davis dies at 60 after being hit by car in NYC

Davis, 60, was struck while crossing Broadway intersection Monday night

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress Wendy Davis died Monday after a car crash. She was 60.

According to authorities, the actress, who went by the stage name Wenne Alton Davis, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street around 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West 53rd Street and Broadway in New York.

Davis suffered severe trauma to her head and body as a result of the collision and was transferred to Mount Sinai West Hospital. She was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2023 Cadillac XT6 was a 61-year-old male who stayed behind after the accident. As of Wednesday, he faces no charges no arrest has been made and an investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.

Wenne Alton Davis cuddling with her cat.

Davis was struck by a car Monday night while crossing the street and was pronounced dead at a hospital. (Wenne Alton Davis Instagram)

RACHEL BROSNAHAN ON 'THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL' SEASON 2: 'WE FELT IMMEDIATELY LIKE IT WAS GOING TO BE BIGGER'

Her manager, Jamie Harris, told The New York Times Davis moved to New York in her 20s, originally to pursue stand-up comedy, before transitioning to acting, even working at John F. Kennedy International Airport to support herself while trying to break into the entertainment industry.

"She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at JFK and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge)," Harris told The New York Times.

Wenne Alton Davis taking a selfie in the street.

The actress supported herself by working at JFK airport. (Wenne Alton Davis Facebook)

In addition to playing a police officer in a 2023 episode of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Davis also appeared in "Girls5eva," "Blindspot," "New Amsterdam" and "The Normal Heart."

When speaking with the Daily News, Davis' neighbor, Edward Reynoso, shared that, just hours before her death, Davis told him, "I love you, I appreciate you."

"It was so weird to me because I felt like she was saying goodbye," Reynoso said. "Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me."

Wenne Alton Davis with her cat on her shoulder.

The actress also appeared in "Blindspot," "Girls5eva" and "The Normal Heart." (Wenne Alton Davis Instagram)

