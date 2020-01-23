Aaron Rodgers family 'dismayed' by his religious comments on Danica Patrick's podcast: report

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his family members for years, and now they are reportedly appalled by comments he previously made about his religious upbringing to girlfriend Danica Patrick.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted he has struggled to believe in a higher power on Patrick's "Pretty Intense" podcast last month. Now, a source told People Rodgers' family is offended by his religious comments.

"They were dismayed," a source told the magazine. "To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are."

DANICA PATRICK JOKES ABOUT AARON RODGERS ENGAGEMENT: 'I'LL PROBABLY GET PROPOSED TO TOMORROW'

Rodgers has never publicly spoken about his family rift. But the magazine's source said the topic of religion contributed to their estrangement.

"His comments are very hurtful to the family," the insider said. "They have these times where things start to thaw out, but then something like this happens, and then it's back to square one. It's sad."

The insider added: "It's basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him."

DANICA PATRICK CELEBRATES BOYFRIEND AARON RODGERS' BIRTHDAY WITH SWEET INSTAGRAM PIC

On Patrick's Dec. 26 podcast episode, Rodgers explained that he questioned religion as a kid and has since related to a "different type of spirituality" as he's gotten older.

"Most people that I knew, church was just...you just had to go," Rodgers, 36, told Patrick (via People).

"I don't know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell," Rodgers continued. "What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?"

NEAL MCDONOUGH EXPLAINS WHY HE WON’T DO SEX SCENES OR ‘USE THE LORD’S NAME IN VAIN’

The star quarterback added that religion can cause a divide.

"Religion can be a crutch," Rodgers continued, according to the magazine. "It can be something that people have to have to make themselves feel better. Because it's set up binary, it's us and them, saved and unsaved, heaven and hell, it's enlightened and heathen, it's holy and righteous...that makes a lot of people feel better about themselves."

The tension between the professional football star and his family was highlighted on a previous season of "The Bachelorette" when his estranged brother, Jordan Rodgers, was competing for JoJo Fletcher's love.

Rodgers reportedly stopped communicating with his family near the end of 2014, around the time he began dating actress Olivia Munn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers and Danica Patrick have been dating since 2018.