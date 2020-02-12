Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King after slamming her Kobe Bryant interview

Snoop Dogg has apologized to Gayle King.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video apology, and to invite the journalist to "sit down and talk" with him following his criticism of her asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's sexual assault case.

"Top of the morning! Big Snoop Dogg coming at you live and direct with a message," the 48-year-old rapper said in the video. "Two wrongs don't make no right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it."

SUSAN RICE TELLS SNOOP DOGG TO 'BACK THE **** OFF' GAYLE KING AFTER RAPPER'S PROFANE VIDEO; HE LATER DENIES MAKING THREAT

He then directly addressed King.

"So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions... Me being angry at questions that you asked," said Snoop Dogg. "[I] Overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful."

He continued: "I didn't mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn't here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's OK to fix it, it's OK to man up and say that you're wrong. I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day."

JIM CARREY CRITICIZED FOR 'UNACCEPTABLE' REMARKS ABOUT FEMALE JOURNALIST BEING ON HIS 'BUCKET LIST'

The caption of the video read: "Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma. 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal. @gayleking Peace n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids."

The controversy began after video emerged of King asking Leslie during a "CBS This Morning" interview: “It’s been said that [Bryant's] legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

The case was dismissed after Bryant’s 19-year-old accuser refused to testify on Sept. 1, 2004. He later released a public apology acknowledging while he believed the pair had consensual sex, he understands that was not the way she viewed the incident, Yahoo reported. She later brought civil charges against the Lakers star, which was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

In an Instagram video posted after King's interview, Snoop Dogg, a longtime friend of the deceased basketball star, said “We expect more from you Gayle. Respect the family and back off, b----, before we come get you.”

Snoop insisted that his comment was not a threat.

“Here’s a message for the people that need to know,” he said in another video clip posted to Instagram. “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Now, with that being said, do I look like I would want any harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want to harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her. All I did was said, ‘Check it out: you outta pocket for what you’re doing and we’re watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies, and Kobe Bryant’s legacy,'” he said.

Fox News' Jack Durschlag contributed to this report.