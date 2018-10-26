A-Rod's girlfriend Jennifer Lopez flaunts huge diamond while on a date night

Jennifer Lopez and cuddled up to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at game two of the World Series in Boston on Wednesday — but all eyes were on the baseball-sized diamond Lopez was rocking.

The giant sparkler is clearly visible in a cute Instagram video Rodriguez posted of J.Lo, 49, calling signs for a play on the field.

“Jennifer, what’s the sign?” the 43-year-old former New York Yankee asks in the clip. Lopez quickly performs a series of hand signals while showing off the blinding rock, which appears to be a cushion-cut diamond flanked by smaller side stones.

The design is similar to the engagement rings Lopez’s exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony gave her, though the former featured a pink center stone and the latter a blue one. J.Lo has been spotted wearing her new ring on at least one other recent occasion.

So are Rodriguez and Lopez, who have been dating since March 2017, finally getting hitched — or are we simply being fooled by the rocks that she’s got?

Reps for Lopez and Rodriguez did not immediately return requests for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.