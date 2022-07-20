90 Day Fiancé's Michael Baltimore on most wanted list after being accused of murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Marshals Service has placed Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the TLC reality series "90 Day Fiancé," on its 15 Most Wanted list after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Pennsylvania last year.

Baltimore is accused of entering a barbershop in Carlisle and shooting two people on May 22, 2021. Shop owner Kendell Jerome Cook was killed in the shooting.

"Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service," U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said in a release.

Baltimore, also a barber, had worked for Cook until 2019.

The Marshals warned that Baltimore should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent," the release said. "He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

The agency is offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to his arrest, the release added. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a cash reward, up to $10,000, and the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000.

Baltimore and Cook both appeared on season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" in 2019 when they informed contestant Ashley Martson that her husband Jay Smith cheated on her with a woman in the barbershop bathroom.

Anyone with information on Baltimore or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332).

Anonymous tips may be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App. Tips may also be sent to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or by calling (855)-628-8477.