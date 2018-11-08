’90 Day Fiance’ star Paola Mayfield slammed on Instagram for racy pregnancy post

"90 Day Fiance" star Paola Mayfield has gained backlash for posting a risque video of herself on Instagram.

On Monday, the reality star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Russ Mayfield, shared a short video on her social media page showing off her pregnant belly while in a crop top and a skimpy thong. The Colombia native filmed the short clip while looking in the mirror and turned to give her more than 300,000 followers a cheeky view of her behind.

"Everything is growing so much and it is not only my belly," Mayfield captioned the video. "I thought it was going to be hard to see all of these changes but to be honest I’ve been enjoying being pregnant, I feel lucky and blessed to have such an amazing pregnancy."

But the 31-year-old fitness model, who is known to show off her assets on social media, received some harsh criticism from viewers who thought the expecting mother was sharing a little too much.

One Instagram user wrote, “Have some respect for yourself! You’re about to be a mother for God sakes!”

“Maybe U should focus more on your marriage and baby rather than your body," another added.

One other user called Mayfield's post "porn" and said that she needed to have more "respect and modesty."

But the reality star wasn't fazed by the online attacks. In fact, she was prepared.

Mayfield wrote in response to the backlash, "Before the #momshaming start with the blah blah blah comments. Let me tell you this. No, I'm not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about. Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol!"

The "90 Day" couple, who just celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary, gushed about their pregnancy to Us Weekly back in October.

“We’re being more patient with each other,” Mayfield told the outlet. “I’ve been calm, which is not normal for me.”

Her husband then chimed in and said, “I feel like our goals are aligned.”