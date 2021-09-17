2021 Emmys: How to watch, what's nominated and everything else you need to know

It's nearly time to celebrate another year of television.

Each year, the Television Academy awards the best comedies, dramas, made-for-TV movies, miniseries and more with Emmy Awards, which are widely recognized as the industry's highest honor.

For years now, awards shows like the Emmys have declined in viewership despite recognition for massively popular shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Schitt's Creek" and the promise of a star-studded event wearing expensive outfits.

It remains to be seen whether this year will break the low-ratings curse despite being the second year that will no doubt look at least somewhat different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

EMMYS 2021: A BREAKDOWN OF THE BIGGEST NOMINATED TV SERIES

Ahead of the starry awards ceremony, here's what you need to know about the 2021 Emmys.

How to watch

Taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, the Emmys will air on CBS.

Additionally, the program will stream on-demand on Paramount+.

Who's hosting?

This year's ceremony will be hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. This will be his first time hosting the Emmys.

What shows are nominated?

The list of nominees is long – so long that many awards are given out in the days leading up to the broadcast.

JENNIFER ANISTON CONFIRMS SHE WON'T BE ATTENDING 2021 EMMY AWARDS

This year's biggest nominees include some tried-and-true contenders like "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Black-ish" and "Saturday Night Live."

On the other hand, several notable new titles like "The Flight Attendant," "Hacks," "WandaVision" and "Ted Lasso" also secured spots.

As far as miniseries and movies go, "Hamilton" of course made the list, as did HBO's popular "Mare of Easttown" and Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit."

What stars are nominated?

It's not just programming that receives nominations each year, but stars as well.

This year, stars like Kaley Cuoco, Regé-Jean Page, Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson and Kate Winslet all received nods.

Notably, Sudeikis "Ted Lasso" co-stars flooded the comedy categories while Jean Smart landed double nominations for her work in "Mare of Easttown" and "Hacks."

Marvel saw several of their staple stars receive nominations, as Elizabeth Olson, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn will all be up for awards. Don Cheadle of "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" also was nominated for his guest appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hamilton" also saw the majority of its main cast receive nominations – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Philippa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos and Daveed Diggs all received recognition.

Who's presenting?

It's not just the nominees that show up to the star-studded event, but those that will hand out trophies as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dan Levy, Dolly Parton, Ellen Pompeo and many more are set to present this year.