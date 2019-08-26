2019 Video Music Awards: Here's what viewers didn't see on TV

While viewers watching from home had their eyes peeled on the 2019 Video Music Awards' stage Monday evening, Fox News was getting the behind-the-scenes scoop from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

From which stars were rubbing elbows with each other to extra cute moments between celebrity couples, here's what you didn't see on TV.

1. Dancing queens

While Taylor Swift opened the show, friends Camila Cabello, Gigi and Bella Hadid all stood up to dance.

2. Supportive pals

Queen Latifah was spotted chatting it up with the 29-year-old pop star when she returned from her performance.

Swift was super popular at the VMAs! Bebe Rexha also went up to the "Lover" songstress to hug her and grab a photo.

3. Young and in love

When returning to their seats, Shawn Mendes adorably carried girlfriend Camila's dress.

4. Sweet support

After the Jonas Brothers won their award for Best Pop Video, Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas, had a cute hugging moment.

5. Sophie’s moment

Sophie also cheered extra loud and got up to applaud the "Sopranos" cast when they presented the Jonas Brothers with the honor.

6. Oops!

French Montana appeared to accidentally ditch Alison Brie after the two presented the award for Best Latin Video. The rapper went back to his seat but was told to go back by production.

7. Snapping selfies

Diplo, rocking a white cowboy hat and matching suit, was living his best life at the show! He was seen bouncing around from seat to seat and snapping selfies.