Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

2019 Video Music Awards: Here's what viewers didn't see on TV

By Jessica Napoli, Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for August 27 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

While viewers watching from home had their eyes peeled on the 2019 Video Music Awards' stage Monday evening, Fox News was getting the behind-the-scenes scoop from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

From which stars were rubbing elbows with each other to extra cute moments between celebrity couples, here's what you didn't see on TV.

1. Dancing queens

While Taylor Swift opened the show, friends Camila Cabello, Gigi and Bella Hadid all stood up to dance.

Taylor Swift performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

2. Supportive pals

Queen Latifah was spotted chatting it up with the 29-year-old pop star when she returned from her performance.

Taylor Swift and Queen Latifah attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Queen Latifah attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

Swift was super popular at the VMAs! Bebe Rexha also went up to the "Lover" songstress to hug her and grab a photo.

3. Young and in love

When returning to their seats, Shawn Mendes adorably carried girlfriend Camila's dress.

4. Sweet support

After the Jonas Brothers won their award for Best Pop Video, Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas, had a cute hugging moment.

5. Sophie’s moment

Sophie also cheered extra loud and got up to applaud the "Sopranos" cast when they presented the Jonas Brothers with the honor.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, N. J. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, N. J. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

6. Oops!

French Montana appeared to accidentally ditch Alison Brie after the two presented the award for Best Latin Video. The rapper went back to his seat but was told to go back by production.

Alison Brie and French Montana onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Alison Brie and French Montana onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

7. Snapping selfies

Diplo, rocking a white cowboy hat and matching suit, was living his best life at the show! He was seen bouncing around from seat to seat and snapping selfies.