Late night television host Seth Meyers slammed President Trump after his tense exchange with ABC’s Cecilia Vega.
NBC News and other mainstream media outlets have blurred the lines of journalism ethics in order to derail Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, proving that standards are flexible when they are acting in service of the left.
All eyes are on the FBI as it works to complete its probe of the allegations leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making clear he’s prepared to hold votes on Kavanaugh’s nomination in the coming days.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony last Thursday to clear his name of sexual assault allegations has provided fodder for late night television.
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee used last week’s hearing over the accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to push a unified message: the FBI must investigate the allegations.
The impeachment trial for West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Beth Walker begins in the state Senate Monday.
A Georgia high school football player died Sunday evening after sustaining a severe brain injury from a game Friday night, Atlanta’s FOX 5 reported.
At one point, the idea of developing a start-up in Africa was unfamiliar and far-fetched.
Liberal billionaire and philanthropist George Soros delivered a speech Thursday at the World Economic Forum during which he called President Donald Trump a “danger to the world” and referred to social media giants like Facebook and Google as a “menace” to society, Bloomberg reported.