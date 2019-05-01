2019 Billboard Music Awards: Drake gives 'Game of Thrones' Arya Stark a shout-out during acceptance speech

It seems as if Drake is a "Game of Thrones" fan like the rest of us.

The "In My Feelings" rapper took home multiple honors at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday evening, but it was during his acceptance speech for top Billboard 200 album (for his record "Scorpion") that had the Internet buzzing.

“We’ve obviously had an unfortunate series of losses within our business,” Drake, 32, began. “I just want to encourage everybody to let other artists know how you feel about them. Let them know you love and respect them, you know what I’m saying?

“I gotta thank everybody who contributed to this project,” he continued. “It was a really lengthy album so it’s a lot of people to mention. But thank you to everyone who gave me their time, their energy and stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this. I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it, so now I’ll never do it again.”

The star went on to thank Billboard, as well as request a "glass of champagne," before going on to give a sweet shout-out to Maisie Williams’ character, Arya Stark, on the hit HBO series.

“Hey, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week!" he stated, seemingly referring to the Battle of Winterfell episode, which aired on Sunday.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to praise Drake for his "GoT" reference.

"Drake really just shouted out Arya in his acceptance speech at the BBMAs, her power is unmatched," one person wrote.

Tweeted one person: "Drake literally just said "shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week" in his acceptance speech and i've honestly never seen the billboard music awards before but it is now my favorite one."

"When drake said “shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week” I felt that," commented another viewer.

Drake also took home the awards for Top Billboard Artist and Top Male Artist.