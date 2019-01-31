Drake hands out $20G in cash to McDonald's employees: report

Now that is one happy meal.

Superstar rapper Drake gave $20,000 in cash to two McDonald's employees -- $10,000 each -- in the Los Angeles area last weekend, reports said Thursday.

A witness inside the restaurant posted a photo of the 32-year-old artist handing out what appeared to be the hefty tip, according to The Blast.

"Just saw Drake in McDonald's... crazy," the user tweeted. "He gave two female employees $10,000 each... in cash."

CANCEL THE SUPER BOWL: RAPPER DRAKE CURSES ALL FOUR TEAMS IN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Drake also shared a photo on his Instagram with him at McDonald's before the generous gesture, iHeartRadio reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"M's," he wrote in the description for the Instagram picture showing him smiling.