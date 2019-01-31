Expand / Collapse search
Drake hands out $20G in cash to McDonald's employees: report

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Drake appears to hand a hefty tip to McDonald's employees in Los Angeles last weekend.

Drake appears to hand a hefty tip to McDonald's employees in Los Angeles last weekend. (Twitter via @imajnoel)

Now that is one happy meal.

Superstar rapper Drake gave $20,000 in cash to two McDonald's employees -- $10,000 each -- in the Los Angeles area last weekend, reports said Thursday.

A witness inside the restaurant posted a photo of the 32-year-old artist handing out what appeared to be the hefty tip, according to The Blast.

"Just saw Drake in McDonald's... crazy," the user tweeted. "He gave two female employees $10,000 each... in cash."

Drake also shared a photo on his Instagram with him at McDonald's before the generous gesture, iHeartRadio reported.

"M's," he wrote in the description for the Instagram picture showing him smiling.

