Ohio representatives making waves to name an official state fish

Ohio has a fish to fry when it comes to naming an official aquatic representative for the state.

An effort to name a state fish has had a multi-year battle since 2003, with lawmakers recently making waves.

State representatives in Ohio passed a bill Wednesday to declare "The fish, sander vitreus, commonly known as the 'walleye,' [as] the official fish of the state," the legislation said.

Walleye fish are abundant in Lake Erie and can be found upstream to the first dam in several of the larger tributaries to the lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Ohio DNR).

As the 11th largest lake in the world by surface area, Lake Erie is the fourth largest and the shallowest of the five Great Lakes, stretching 241 miles long.

Walleyes are commonly between 14 and 22 inches long and 2 to 4 pounds, but they can reach 36 inches and 16 pounds.

Officials with the Ohio DNR estimated in 2023 that the population of adult walleye was 89 million.

They also found that the 2024 adult walleye population prediction is within the top 25% of the past 30 years, which is comparable to the 1980s when Lake Erie became recognized as the "Walleye Capital of the World."

While there are many other fish in the sea, some representatives feel strongly that the walleye is the best choice.

"Our walleye fishing brings people from all over the world and contributes $1.2 billion to the Ohio economy," Representative Jennifer Gross said in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital.

Walleyes are a freshwater fish that lives in natural lakes, rivers and reservoirs, preferring cooler water temperatures. They can be found in both shallow and deep water, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS)

""The largest walleye ever caught was 42 inches long and weighed 25 pounds. The oldest reported age for a walleye is 29 years," the FWS reported.

Governor Mike DeWine would sign such a bill if it reached his desk, a representative in the governor's office told Fox News Digital in an email.

Indiana reportedly is another state without an official state fish.

As for Iowa, legislation to designate an official state fish was introduced earlier this year. The unofficial state fish of Iowa is currently the Iowa darter.