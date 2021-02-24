'13 Going on 30' stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunite 17 years later

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo sent fans into a frenzy online after posting a photo together online.

The actors, who originally starred together in the 2004 romantic comedy "13 Going on 30" have reunited for a new film in Canada.

"Reconnecting with an old pal," Ruffalo, 53, captioned a selfie with Garner on social media. "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

Garner, 48, posted the same pic and wrote, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal," referencing a line from their beloved movie.

"13 GOING 30 MEANS SO MUCH TO ME," wrote a fan.

"My favorite movie in the world! said another.

"You two are simply the greatest. You’ve both given us so much entertainment through the years and those happy smiles are fabulous," gushed someone else.

"Starting a petition for a 13 Going On 30 sequel IMMEDIATELY. We’ll worry about the concept later," one person wrote on Twitter.

"I am absolutely convinced that World Peace could be achieved if 13 going on 30 had a sequel," another added.

The two actors are in Vancouver working on "The Adam Project" with Ryan Reynolds and marks the first time Ruffalo and Garner have reunited since "13 Going on 30."

In April, the "Avengers" star celebrated the films' 16th anniversary. "Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage?" he wrote, referring the candy used in the movie. "Missing that time 🍬."

In 2019, Garner celebrated the fan-favorite with a post on Instagram.

"Fifteen years ago today #13GoingOn30 made her debut," she wrote. Garner starred as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wishes she's older and popular. Ruffalo played her neighbor, best friend, and romantic interest named Matt.

"The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world," Garner added. "I loved my day with this slumber party crew: they danced with abandon and reminded me of the power of just saying yes—to being in a group, to vulnerability, to wearing a bra over your clothes."