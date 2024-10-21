Fox News Poll: More Harris than Trump supporters think votes will be counted accurately & will accept outcome

With two weeks left until Election Day, the latest Fox News survey finds majorities of Vice President Kamala Harris’ supporters think votes will be counted accurately and say they will accept the results whatever the outcome. The opposite is true among supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Most voters backing Harris (83%) are extremely or very confident votes will be counted accurately nationwide, compared to just over a third of Trump supporters (35%). Among voters overall, 58% are extremely or very confident.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP AHEAD OF HARRIS BY 2 POINTS NATIONALLY

Two-thirds of Harris supporters (63%) say they will accept the results of the election if she loses. Less than half of those backing Trump (42%) say they will accept the results if he loses.

Another 6 in 10 voters feel President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, but the same partisan preference differences exist here: Most Harris supporters agree he won legitimately, while only a quarter of Trump supporters feel that way.

Over half of voters (52%) say they will vote early by mail or absentee, while just under half (47%) say they will vote on Election Day.

Those saying they will cast their ballot early break for Harris by 8 points, while those planning to vote on Election Day go for Trump by 12 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The differences in support among those voting early and those voting on Election Day are similar, if somewhat weaker, to those that existed in 2020," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox News surveys alongside Democrat Chris Anderson. "It’s important for Americans to know the ‘early vote’ is typically counted last, so that Trump needs to be ahead in the Election Day vote in the battleground states if he’s to withstand Harris’ mail ballot edge."

Overall, Trump has a 2-point edge over Harris nationally in the latest Fox News Poll (within the margin of error).

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS

Conducted October 11-14, 2024 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,110 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (129) and cellphones (719) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (262). Results based on both the full registered voter sample and the subsample of 870 likely voters have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error associated with results among subgroup is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data. Likely voters are based on a probabilistic statistical model that relies on past vote history, interest in the current election, age, education, race, ethnicity, church attendance, and marital status.