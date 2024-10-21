Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Donald Trump knows branding

Trump went viral when he worked at a Pennsylvania McDonald's over the weekend

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Laura: Trump is a man of the people

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says on 'The Ingraham Angle' the former president's trip to McDonald's over the weekend shows Americans who's the champion of the people - and that drove the media 'bonkers.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to former President Trump’s visit to McDonald’s over the weekend on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, even his detractors will concede Donald Trump knows branding. From his hotels, to his winery, to his golf courses, to "The Apprentice," to his unique style of campaigning for the presidency, he's an original, and he knows how to take his adversary's weakness and then turn it into strength.  

TRUMP MAKES FRIES AT PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALD'S: ‘I’VE NOW WORKED FOR 15 MINUTES MORE THAN KAMALA' 

Now, Kamala's narrative is that she's just a regular person. She understands what you're going through because she worked at McDonald's. 

... 

Well, over the weekend at that Pennsylvania McDonald's, Trump punctured the Democrats' central narrative and exposed it as a myth. She's not the woman of the people that she claims to be, but he's a man of the people. 

