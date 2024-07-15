Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will run alongside former President Donald Trump in 2024 after being chosen as his vice presidential running mate on the Republican ticket.

Vance, 39, was first elected to the Ohio Senate in the 2022 midterms, defeating Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan for the seat.

Before entering the political scene, Vance joined the Marine Corps and served in the Iraq War. Shortly after, he graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

Vance rose to prominence after publishing a bestselling memoir-turned Netflix film, titled "Hillbilly Elegy," a book about American values and his Appalachian upbringing.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

In 2019, Vance started the venture capitalist firm Narya Capital in Ohio with the backing of former PayPal CEO and GOP megadonor Peter Thiel.

Days before revealing the Ohio Senator as his 2024 running mate, Trump likened Vance to former President Abraham Lincoln when asked about his facial hair, telling Fox News' Brian Kilmeade "he looks good… He looks like a young Abraham Lincoln."

TRUMP LIKENS POSSIBLE VP PICK TO ‘YOUNG ABRAHAM LINCOLN’ FOR ONE SURPRISING REASON

The former president made the highly-anticipated announcement via Truth Social just minutes after the Republican National Convention (RNC) was gaveled in Monday.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, "Hillbilly Elegy," became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….," Trump said.