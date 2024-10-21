Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump got down to business at a local McDonald's

Trump is focused ahead of the election, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Trump is connecting with Americans from all walks of life

Sean Hannity: Trump is connecting with Americans from all walks of life

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to former President Trump's afternoon of work at a McDonald's on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to former President Trump’s visit to a McDonald’s ahead of the 2024 election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: We have officially entered the closing argument phase of this presidential election year and the message from each campaign could not be any more different. Former President Donald Trump focused like a laser on bringing down costs, bringing down crime, securing the border, becoming energy dominant, making the world a safer place for all.  

SAGE STEELE CALLS OUT OBAMA FOR 'SCOLDING' BLACK MEN FOR LACK OF ENTHUSIASM FOR KAMALA HARRIS: ‘BACK OFF’ 

In other words, he's promising to clean up the mess caused by Joe and Kamala Harris, but this isn't a negative campaign. Every single day he's on the ground connecting with Americans from all walks of life. I love this. 

Over the weekend, Donald Trump got down to business at a local McDonald's outside of Philadelphia, where he worked the fry machine, handed out food at the drive-thru, talked to people, and he looked like he was having a good time. I see a lot of joy in this. 

