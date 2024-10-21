Hawaii, Utah, Missouri, Wisconsin kick off in-person early voting

Early in-person voting kicks off in Hawaii, Utah, Missouri and Wisconsin this week as candidates have begun urging their supporters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Here is everything you need to know.

Wisconsin is one of the most competitive states this cycle

Wisconsin is one of three Rust Belt states that voted for former President Trump in 2016, then flipped back to the Democrats in 2020. President Biden won the state by just 20,682 votes, or 0.7 points.

Like the other competitive Midwestern states, it is defined by its White working class population. Fifty-eight percent of the state’s voters are White without a college degree, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis. That is 15 points higher than the national electorate.

Those voters favored Trump by 11 points in the last presidential cycle, and he will look to build on that margin to put this state back into the GOP’s column.

For Democrats, the goal is to keep turnout high in the cities and surrounding areas by activating Black and suburban voters. There are highly populated pockets of deep-blue voters in Milwaukee and Madison, and the counties that those cities call home make up nearly a quarter of the statewide vote.

In the Senate race, incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin faces Republican banker Eric Hovde as she seeks a third term. The race is ranked "Lean D" in the Fox News Power Rankings.

Key down-ballot races in today’s early voting states

Voting begins today in several battleground House districts. For a full list of competitive races, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

Wisconsin’s 1st District : Republican Rep. Bryan Steil has held this southeastern district, which includes Kenosha, since 2019. This time, he’s up against local Democrat Peter Barca. This race is "Likely R" in the Power Rankings.

: Republican Rep. Bryan Steil has held this southeastern district, which includes Kenosha, since 2019. This time, he’s up against local Democrat Peter Barca. This race is "Likely R" in the Power Rankings. Wisconsin’s 3rd District : Rep. Derrick Van Orden was one of a handful of Republicans to flip a seat in the midterms. His district includes a handful of blue-leaning areas like Eau Claire and La Crosse. This time, he faces Democratic small business owner Rebecca Cooke. It’s also "Likely R" in the Power Rankings.

: Rep. Derrick Van Orden was one of a handful of Republicans to flip a seat in the midterms. His district includes a handful of blue-leaning areas like Eau Claire and La Crosse. This time, he faces Democratic small business owner Rebecca Cooke. It’s also "Likely R" in the Power Rankings. Washington's 3rd District: This southwest Washington district offers a rematch between first-term Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Blue Dog Democrat who recently suggested that Biden resign from office, and Republican challenger Joe Kent. It is a "Toss Up" in the Power Rankings.

How to vote in Hawaii

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Hawaii.

Voting by mail

Hawaii has begun absentee voting . The state began delivering ballots to eligible voters on Oct. 18, and those ballots must be delivered to election officials by Nov. 5.

Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot.

Early in-person voting

Some Hawaii counties offer early in-person voting beginning Tuesday, but it varies by location. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

Hawaii residents can register to vote by mail through Oct. 28. They can register in person or online at any point through Election Day.

How to vote in Utah

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Utah.

Voting by mail

Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot in Utah . State officials will send ballots to eligible voters beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 29, and those ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 if sent by mail or delivered in person to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Utah offers early in-person voting starting Tuesday in some locations, but the start dates vary by county. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

Utah residents can register to vote online or by mail through Oct. 25. They can also register in person during early voting, Oct. 22 through Nov. 1, and on Election Day.

How to vote in Missouri

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Missouri .

Voting by mail

Missouri began absentee voting on Tuesday. Applicants need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 23 and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Missouri began in-person early voting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and it will continue through Nov. 4.

Voter registration

Missouri residents were required to register to vote by Oct. 9.

How to vote in Wisconsin

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Wisconsin.

Voting by mail

Wisconsin applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 31 and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Some counties in Wisconsin began in-person early voting on Tuesday, Oct. 21, but the start date varies by location. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

Wisconsin residents can register to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day.