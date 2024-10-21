Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president

A Pennsylvania mom who was served by former President Trump at McDonald's discussed the one request she asked of the former president when he surprised her at the drive-thru window on Sunday.

Trump cooked and served french fries to customers at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, while accusing his 2024 opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, of lying about once working at the fast food restaurant.

TRUMP MAKES FRIES AT PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALDS: ‘I’VE NOW WORKED FOR 15 MINUTES MORE THAN KAMALA'

A clip of Nayara Andrejczyk pulling up to the drive-through window where Trump waited with her order went viral, with online users highlighting a remark she made to the former president during their brief interaction.

"Mr. President, please don't let the U.S. become Brazil, my native Brazil, please," Andrejczyk pleaded.

"We're gonna make it better than ever, ok?" Trump said, shaking her hand while continuing to greet the crowd through the drive-thru window.

The Pennsylvania resident, who moved to the U.S. from Brazil 26 years ago, was asked about the remark in an interview on "The Story" Monday.

LIBERAL MEDIA HAS MELTDOWN OVER TRUMP'S ‘FIRST DAY’ WORKING AT MCDONALD'S

"My parents were victims of Brazilian corruption, government corruption," she told anchor Martha MacCallum. "My mom lost a pretty successful business…almost 30 years ago, and that’s the reason why we moved to the United States.

"I am very grateful for this country. I love this country," she continued. "And I don’t want to see this country become the corrupt sewage that Brazil is at this moment, where politicians do whatever they want with no accountability to the people."

Andrejczyk said she was asked to attend a Trump campaign event but was not aware that the former president would actually be working at the drive-thru window until she started hearing excitement in the car in front of her.

"There was no stunt over there. Of course, we knew something was up because of the level of security," she said, but "it was a great surprise to see him there….he’s a very charismatic person and very relatable."

Andrejczyk said her short interaction with Trump felt like "meeting a friend."

"He looked us in the eye. The way he communicated with us, the way he greeted my children in the back seat. It was incredible. My kids were [saying] I can’t believe I shook Donald Trump’s hand," she said. "I’m not going to wash my hands for the next couple of days. He was very genuine. He’s a genuine man."

Trump smiled, cooking fries and handing out orders to customers while praising the branch manager and promising to make America better if he was elected president again, according to Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman, who joined him during his shift.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER RIPPED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER CALLING TRUMP MCDONALD'S EVENT ‘STAGED’

Trump critics have taken heat online for trying to downplay the McDonald's visit as "staged" while supporters highlighted the obvious security measures taken for the former president, who has had multiple assassination attempts against him.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, responded to the scrutiny from the media Monday on Fox News' " America's Newsroom ."

"The fact that these people are accusing him of a ‘stage-managed’ thing… of course, the president has to have security because there have been two attempts on his life in the last eight weeks. He can't just walk into a McDonald's and sign a W-9 and actually go on the payroll. That's just not how this works, especially given the security threats on his life," he said.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But look, he was interacting with people. He was talking to the employees. He was giving people food, and he was just [doing] I think what he does best, which is just being among the people, talking to them about what they care about. He showed genuine interest in the employees and their lives and where they came from and what they were actually doing in their job, and that's something you can't stage, and you can't fake," Vance added.

Fox News' Kristine Parks and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.