Disney cancels ‘Doctor Who’ BBC collaboration fearing ‘woke’ backlash: report

The BBC confirmed that its co-production partnership with Disney on the "Doctor Who" franchise has ended, according to a new report.

Deadline spoke with multiple sources, who cited various reasons behind the deal ending, including concerns surrounding a "woke" backlash.

"It was pretty apparent from early on that this wasn’t for the long term. Everyone got the impression that it wasn’t doing what it needed to do [on Disney+] to be sustained," a former Disney executive told Deadline.

PRINCE ANDREW’S JEALOUSY OF KATE MIDDLETON’S ROYAL SUCCESS FUELED RIFT WITH PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERTS

According to Deadline, a "well-placed industry source" said that "Doctor Who" "became ‘too woke for Trump’s USA,’ and this was ‘a factor in Disney minds' when it came to a renewal.’"

The Deadline story added, "Under writer [Russell] Davies, the series has cast transgender actress Yasmin Finney, featured drag queen Jinkx Monsoon as a villain, and played host to a historic gay kiss between [Ncuti] Gatwa and Jonathan Groff — some of which drew complaints from BBC viewers."

Another source close to the British sci-fi series said , "The writing has been on the wall for ages. There has been a complete lack of enthusiasm over at Disney."

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Gatwa, also known as the 15th doctor in the franchise, reportedly failed to grow its established fan base.

The Black Scottish actor was the second attempt the series made at updating the series from a White male protagonist, with the initial try being the 13th doctor, the first female iteration of the lead, played by Jodie Whittaker.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER'S 'WARRIOR' BLOODLINE MAKES HER PROUD TO BE 'MILITARY BRAT'

The report also cited "an alarming drop-off" in viewership, with a decline of one million viewers.

The decrease was aligned with Gatwa taking over the lead role, replacing Whittaker as the Doctor.

"The ratings were not up too much," a source close to the matter commented to Deadline.

SYDNEY SWEENEY BARES ALL IN SHEER DRESS AS SHARON STONE DECLARES 'IT'S HARD TO BE HOT'

Deadline also reported a Disney insider expressing "regret" for spending so much on the series.

The intergalactic saga was budgeted $11.6 million per episode .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A BBC executive also noted that it never felt like Disney was "making much of a deal."