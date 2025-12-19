Amazon's secret last chance gift sale: Shop everything from tech to tools

Some of Amazon’s most popular gifts this year include Apple’s latest AirPods , a high-tech bird feeder and a temperature-controlled mug warmer . We’ve rounded up dozens more top-rated picks that should arrive in time for Christmas. And for even bigger savings, Amazon has a one-day-only "Super Saturday" sale live right now.

Super Saturday

Anker MagGo iPhone battery pack: $59.49 (34% off)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise Canceling Headphones: $248 (52% off)

Fujifilm Instax mini instant camera: $86 (19% off)

Boxbollen Conor McGregor boxing reflex game: $29.99 (25% off)

Instant Pot 10-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven: $129.99 (25% off)

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High washable mascara: $9.94 (29% off)

AncestryDNA test kit: $44 (56% off)

Lodge six-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven: $79.99 (20% off)

Owala FreeSip stainless steel water bottle: $27,99 (20% off)

Philips Norelco shaver: $139.91 (30% off)

Charlotte Tilbury Calm Bliss Eau De Parfum: $12.50 (50% off)

Original price: $39.95

A Hydro Flask travel tumbler holds its own against the best. With bright, expressive colors and a stainless steel insulated interior, it might actually make you want to drink more water. The leak-resistant press-in lid lets you toss it in a bag or cupholder without worrying about spills. And when it’s time to clean up, just pop it in the dishwasher.

Original price: $135

A compact cool touch kettle is perfect for small kitchens, apartments, or tiny homes. It’s safe to use and stays cool on the outside, while the double-walled body keeps water hot for hours. The durable stainless steel interior is easy to clean and includes a built-in filter to prevent water residue from leaking into your tea. Safety features like automatic shutoff also help prevent overheating.

Original price: $369.99

Staub’s cast iron Dutch oven works on all cooktops — including gas, electric, and glass. Made in France, it’s known for its high-end craftsmanship and beautiful color options, making it a standout in any kitchen. The cast iron lid features self-basting spikes that evenly return juices to your food for tender, flavorful results. With proper care, the matte enamel interior won’t flake, and unlike many cast iron pieces, this Dutch oven is dishwasher safe for easier cleanup.

Top gifting picks

Tech: AirPods Pro 3: $199 (20% off)

Fitness: Apple Watch Series 11: $299 (25% off)

Outdoor: Birdbuddy Pro smart bird feeder: $239 (20% off)

Kitchen: Staub cast iron four-quart Dutch oven: $149.99 (59% off)

Men's clothing: Levi's denim jacket: $53.70 (40% off)

Women's clothing: Two-piece jogger set: $49.99

Home: Digital picture frame: $109.99 (63% off)

Beauty: 10-piece bath and body gift basket: $34.99 (46% off)

Toys: LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti: $21.55 (20% off)

Travel: Airplane phone mount: $12.99

Tech

Apple AirTag four-pack: $64.98 (34% off)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: $279 (35% off)

Sonos Era 300 smart speaker: $379 (21% off)

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $309.99 (31% off)

Wireless three-in-one charging station: $16.14 (38% off)

FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 12 instant camera: $86 (19% off)

Original price: $249

The AirPods Pro 3 combine advanced noise cancellation and hearing health features in a compact design. They reduce up to twice as much noise as the previous generation, delivering a more immersive listening experience. Users who are hard of hearing can take an onboard hearing test and even use the AirPods as a hearing aid. The Conversation Boost feature enhances caller voices, while active hearing protection limits exposure to loud environments.

Packed with smart features, the AirPods Pro 3 also includes a built-in sensor that tracks your heart rate and calories burned across 50 different workouts. Plus, its live translation feature helps eliminate language barriers while traveling.

Original price: $399

The Apple Watch Series 11 has a faster chip than previous models. Redesigned to be thinner and more comfortable, its glass display has double the scratch resistance of the Series 10. Tools like high blood pressure monitoring and more advanced sleep tracking help you spot chronic issues and track your sleep habits. You'll also be alerted to possible hypertension if the Watch detects consistently high pressure. Impressively, the Series 11 gives you up to 24 hours of battery life, so you can constantly monitor your health and phone activity.

Original price: $299

Bird watchers take their craft seriously, which makes the Birdbuddy smart bird feeder a must-have gadget. It provides a livestream bird spotters can access in real time. Notifications are sent the second a bird arrives, and the AI identification species feature will automatically identify it, pulling up all the information an enthusiast could want. The solar-powered design keeps the feeder’s camera running constantly, for all-day bird watching.

Home

iRobot Roomba 105 Vac robot vacuum: $249 (45% off)

Digital picture frame: $109.99 (63% off)

Aromatherapy candle set: $19.19 (20% off)

Heated blanket: $33.99 (11% off)

Google Nest indoor camera: $74.99 (25% off)

Original price: $199.99

Govee's permanent outdoor lights are a year-round lighting option that turns your home into the most festive house on the block. Select from 16 million color combinations, perfect for any holiday or house party. These lights are built for every season and can withstand rain, wind and temperatures down to -4 degrees. Use the Govee Home app or Alexa or Google Assistant to control the 100+ presets or use AI-generated lighting shows.

Original price: $89.99

Control all your Amazon devices from an Amazon Echo Show hub . With its 5.5-inch display screen, you can check out the weather and news, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and much more — all from the hub. Set the slideshow feature on and get a rotating view of family photos.

The Dyson V11 Origin cordless vacuum cleaner has the power, versatility, tools and run time to clean pet-friendly homes. Dyson's de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types, and its stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt from carpets. It has a 60 minute run time and boasts 60% more power than previous versions.

Original price: $41.99

This candle-warming lamp is a low-maintenance, fire-free way to burn candles. It slowly warms candles from the top down, so scents fill the room gently without ever lighting a match. It’s ideal for homes with kids or pets, and the soft glow it imparts is warm and inviting.

Kitchen and cooking

Staub cast iron four-quart Dutch oven: $149.95 (59% off)

Breville smart oven air fryer: $299.95 (25% off)

HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 12-Inch Wok: $139

KitchenAid cordless hand blender: $79.99 (43% off)

Nextmug temperature-controlled mug: $94.95 (27% off)

Original price: $699.95

This Breville machine makes cafe-quality espresso at home. It nails bean dose, pressure and temperature, plus the manual steam wand delivers silky foam for latte art. A quick heat-up with digital temperature control means it’s always ready for your next shot. It’s available in stainless steel or black sesame.

Original price: $169.99

An outdoor pizza oven is a dream for any man who likes to entertain. This small outdoor pizza oven reaches up to 887 degrees, which can cook a pizza in about 60 to 90 seconds.

Solo Stove also makes a personal outdoor pizza oven that works with either wood or propane. The demi-dome design keeps the heat even throughout the oven, cooking a pizza in about 90 seconds.

Original price: $129.99

This Wi-Fi-enabled meat thermometer comes with four internal probes for precise temperature tracking and an ambient sensor for your oven or grill. Paired with the Chef iQ app, it delivers real-time updates, smart cooking presets and step-by-step guidance – making it an indispensable tool whether they're roasting a holiday turkey or perfecting a backyard brisket.

Clothing and shoes

Heated puffer vest: $119.99 (40% off)

Skechers Go Walk Joy cushioned sneakers: $33.10 (15% off)

Levi's trucker jacket: $53.70 (40% off)

Fuzzy slippers: $14.99 (44% off)

Wrangler long-sleeve fleece quarter-zip: $24.90 (13% off)

Original price: $49

For all-day comfort, go with these slippers from Dearfoams . Plush, cushioned and easy to slide on, they keep feet warm all winter. Plus, thanks to a sturdy sole, they're excellent for quick trips to the mailbox or around the house.

Stay cool, supported and chafe-free with this three-pack of Hanes boxers . The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric keeps him feeling fresh while mesh panels reduce friction. Plus, the tagless, no-ride-up fit keeps the boxers comfortable all day.

This women's sweatsuit set includes a half-zip hoodie and high-waist sweatpants. Stretchy, warm and slightly oversized, these joggers are comfortable for all body types. Whether hitting the gym, lounging around the house or running errands, this set is made for everyday life.

Beauty and bath

Shower steamers: $16.99

Dr. Squatch natural bar soap five-pack: $35

Good Girl Blush Elixir by Carolina Herrera: $112 (7% off)

LANEIGE lip sleeping mask: $24

Gold under eye masks: $21.95 (24% off)

Original price: $140.26

For a salon-smooth finish at home, go with the CHI G2 flat iron . Ceramic-infused titanium plates help the iron glide effortlessly through hair for a frizz-free result. Designed for quick styling, it heats up fast and maintains even temperature with every pass. The ergonomic design helps keep your hand comfortable during long styling sessions.

Original price: $349.99

Shark’s FlexStyle styling and drying system is more than your average hair dryer—it’s a compact, lightweight, styling powerhouse that lets you craft the perfect hair style. Whether curling, smoothing, volumizing or drying, the versatile tool adapts to all hair types without heat damage. An advanced temperature control system measures heat 1,000 times per second, so your hair is always protected.

Original price: $65

Every woman deserves a little pampering, and with this thoughtful basket , she'll be able to treat herself to a relaxing spa in the comfort of her home. The 10-piece set includes body scrub, bath salt, bubble bath, shower gel, bath oil, two bath bombs, a shower steamer and a bath towel, each with an Almond Milk & Honey scent.

The Every Man Jack beard grooming kit contains beard care essentials like sandalwood-scented beard oils and styling balms with intense hold. Paired with a sturdy beard brush and a wooden dual-sided comb, he can get his beard to look exactly how he wants. The trimming scissors tackle flyaways, and the mustache comb is great for those who prefer a Ron Swanson look. Practical and great for travel, this kit will be a hit.

Travel

Airplane phone mount: $12.99

Universal travel adapter plug: $22.99 (8% off)

Amazon Basics 21" hardside carry-on luggage: $55.99

Portable neck fan: $26.85 (21% off)

Luggage scale: $9.99 (23% off)

Leather toiletry bag for men and women: $34.99

Original price: $24.99

Packing cubes are a total game-changer. These zippered organizers keep clothes sorted, wrinkle-free and surprisingly compact. They’re a smart packing solution for chronic overpackers, frequent flyers or families with young kids.

Original price: $399.99

Samsonite's three-piece hardside luggage set is scratch-resistant, so no matter how much it gets thrown around, it'll stay in like-new condition. The set includes a carry-on and two different sized suitcases for all your packing needs. Inside, the full-zip divider allows for easier organization and separation of shoes, toiletries and clothes.

Original price: $23.99

This super-soft two-in-one travel blanket and pillow lets them skip the standard-issue airplane blanket and pillow. It's made from plush microfleece – a warm but lightweight fabric that can pack down into itself for easy storage.

There's nothing worse than a cramped hotel sink, a tiny cruise ship bathroom or a campground shower stall. A hanging toiletry bag, like this one from Bagsmart , comes with built-in hooks and multiple zippered pockets to keep your essentials organized, visible and off of grimy surfaces while traveling. It's compact enough for carry-ons, yet is roomy enough for full-sized products.

Tools

Looking for gifts for the person who spends their weekends tinkering around in the garage? The person who builds all their own furniture? Any DIYer will love these helpful tools.

Estwing hammer: $24.98

Craftsman four-piece tool set: $189

DeWalt jig saw: $124.95 (48% off)

Skil circular saw: $39 (13% off)

Bosch palm sander: $51.92 (34% off)

Workpro wood clamps: $23.99

Pocket hole jig: $69

376-piece nail assortment kit: $6.99

DeWalt wood chisel set: $23.98

Original price: $639

All of DeWalt's most useful tools are included in the five-piece tool set. There's the durable drill and driver set, each with a battery that'll last for weeks. The cordless circular saw can easily cut 2x4s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass, while the reciprocating saw comes with an easy-change blade that's easy for anyone to use, no matter their experience level. Equally as comfortable and lightweight as the rest of the tools, the oscillating multitool rounds out the set.

Most DIY projects require a drill or impact driver, whether working on home projects, building a bookcase or just hanging pictures. DeWalt's drill and driver set contains two long-lasting tools with batteries that last for weeks on a full charge. Both the drill and driver also have built-in LED lights that illuminate dark spaces.

Original price: $159

DIYers can complete any project with a hand circular saw. DeWalt's circular saw is the perfect choice for beginners and professional builders alike. The 0 to 50 degree bevel capacity makes this a well-rounded saw that can help with small and big builds. An overmolded comfort grip is easy to hold onto and delivers optimal balance while cutting. Lightweight but powerful, the saw will be a reliable tool for years and years.

Original price: $129

Smaller crafts and detail work require a Dremel rotary tool. It allows for fine sanding, carving, girding and much more. A single tool comes with multiple attachments, from sanding disks to drill bits, metal grinders and glass cutters. Attached to the Dremel is a pivot light that rotates as the Dremel is moved to illuminate your working area.

Fitness

Adjustable weight bench: $129.99

Callaway Strata golf set: $499.99

Adjustable Dumbbell Set: $275.58 (31% off)

Massage gun: $27.99 (30% off)

Lifepro vibration plate: $319.97 (20% off)

Gymnastics bar for kids: $161.49 (19% off)

Original price: $359.99

For the Pilates enthusiast, this foldable reformer is a game-changer that skips the pricey membership fees and brings studio-quality workouts home. It comes 90% pre-assembled for quick setup, while smooth-glide wheels keep every session quiet. With four springs and five cords for customizable resistance, it adapts to their strength and helps them hit their fitness goals.

Original price: $49.99

Elevate your workouts with a weighted vest , designed to add resistance without the extra bulk. Available in weights from six to 30 pounds, this vest uses evenly distributed sand to help you sweat a little more. Adjustable buckle straps keep the vest secure and mold to most body types. The mesh back pocket and armband pouch give you somewhere safe to store your phone, keys and wallet while walking or running. Plus, the reflective strips keep you visible if you're working out in the evening.

Original price: $209.99

This walking pad is a great space-saving treadmill, delivering speeds up to 3.8 mph and featuring a cool vibration mode for a quick massage after you finish your walk or run. Track your progress with the LED display and the Sperax Fitness app to monitor your distance, speed and calories burned.

The Oura Ring 4 is a sleek, screen-free alternative for the health tracker who doesn’t want to wear a clunky watch. It fits like a regular ring and tracks sleep, activity, heart rate, stress and women’s health. Water-resistant and lightweight, it's made for any activity. Lasting up to eight days on a full charge, it will save you from constantly needing to power it up.

