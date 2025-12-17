Towels, mitts and more: 14 kitchen essentials no home cook should skip

Whether you're tasked with cooking Christmas dinner or just need to upgrade those hole-riddled hand-me-downs from grandma, you can't go wrong with the must-have trio: kitchen towels, oven mitts and aprons. Every home cook, no matter their experience level, needs these three to maintain a safe, clean and mess-free cooking space. From waffle-weave towels to heat-resistant oven mitts, these kitchen workhorses will be your saving grace, no matter the occasion.

Kitchen towels

Kitchen towels can lift hot pans, wipe up spills and even add a little style to your space.

Original price: $55

With a hollow honeycomb weave, these classic cotton towels are highly absorbent and dry quickly, making them ideal for drying hands, wiping dishes or cleaning up spills. Available in colors like tan, blue and aqua, they make matching your kitchen style a smoother experience.

Dry dishes, cover dough, clean glass and wrap your bread in these soft, durable flour sack towels. Made from 100% high-grade cotton and oversized for extra coverage, these are reliable, everyday towels built to handle a variety of kitchen tasks. With a farmhouse-inspired design, the towels pair well with rustic, traditional and modern kitchens.

Original price: $29.98

For chefs, these exceptionally absorbent Zeppoli basket-woven dish towels soak up spills quickly and dry dishes without leaving lint behind. Handy for lifting warm cookware or folding for a little extra protection, they bring plenty of versatility to the table. Toss them in the washer after cooking, then dry and use again.

10 GIFTS FOR THE HOME CHEF WHO THINKS THEY'RE GORDON RAMSAY

Original price: $24.95

Soft and absorbent with a quick-drying waffle weave, these Sur La Table washed waffle towels are well-suited for multitasking. Each set gives you two matching towels and comes in several colors, such as blue, green, red and charcoal, to match your kitchen.

These 14-by-25 inch Lane Linen towels can function as dish towels, hand towels or even casual napkins. The set includes 12 kitchen towels with a herringbone weave that gives them an elevated linen look. They’re 100% cotton, highly absorbent and easy to wash.

Oven Mitts

Oven mitts provide superior protection when handling hot pots, heavy bakeware or grill accessories.

Original price: $21.99

Crafted with thick, textured silicone, the Gorilla Grip silicone oven mitts have a secure grip so you can handle hot pans with confidence. Giving you superior protection, they are built to withstand temperatures up to 484 degrees Fahrenheit. Waterproof and stain-resistant, they allow spills to be rinsed away in a flash.

11 TOP KITCHEN TOOLS TO LEVEL UP YOUR COOKING THIS WINTER

Handle hot, heavy cookware safely in these honeycomb-textured silicone oven mitts that can stand up to temperatures as high as 500 F. The mitts have a non-slip grip to securely handle roasting pans and baking sheets straight from the oven. Their flexible design lets you hold pots, pans and baking sheets in a range of shapes and sizes.

Original price: $23.99

Heart-shaped silicone grips on these KitchenAid Asteroid oven mitts help you hold on to hot pans, bringing a little bit of love to your cooking. The mitts have a soft cotton lining and can tolerate heat up to 302 F. Plus, they’re machine washable, come in plenty of cute colors to fit your kitchen style and have hanging loops for easy storage.

Perfect for pulling out a tray of cookies or lifting a hot handle, these mini oven mitts are a must-have for serious chefs and home cooks. They’re made with heat-resistant silicone that can manage heat up to 550 F. Thanks to the soft terry cloth, you’ll have better control holding onto smaller items. A hanging loop also makes for simple storage.

Original price: $29.12

Grill, smoke or pull pans from hot ovens with these smoker oven gloves. Able to take on heat up to 500 F, the gloves feature a double layer of thick cotton and waterproof silicone for impressive insulation. Plus, they are flexible enough to fit large or small hands. Bonus: You also get two sticky hooks for quick storage and two e-books full of barbecue recipes.

Aprons

Aprons protect clothes from splatters, sauces and flour dust. Get one with pockets to hold your tools, phones or recipe cards.

Original price: $79

Any serious home chef can look the part with this HexClad Eco Modern Apron (FOX is an investor in HexClad). The apron uses fabric that resists spills, splatters and most cooking liquids. A top phone pocket that snaps shut, wide utility pockets, a towel loop and handy conversion chart make this pick extra purposeful.

The Hedley & Bennett crossback apron is water- and stain-resistant, designed to fit a range of body types (XS to XL) and comes in a variety of fun colors and prints. Use the crossback straps to adjust the fit to your body. Plus, this design takes pressure off your neck and keeps you comfortable, even if you’re cooking for hours. You also get smart features like quick-access loops for tongs or towels, a pen holder and deep pockets for tools.

Originally made for the workshop, the Carhartt Firm Duck apron pulls double duty as a tough grilling apron too. With crossback straps that distribute weight evenly, it’s made from heavyweight 12-ounce cotton duck. Loaded with storage, it comes with a zippered bib pocket, four large pockets, two smaller ones and extra spots for tools or tongs. It is available in classic black or brown.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Sur La Table’s The Boulanger Signature Apron has adjustable straps for a custom fit and roomy pockets to help you get the job done while you stay flour-free. With durable cotton, it’s designed to be worn either full length or folded over café style.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.