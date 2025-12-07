Gifts for adults who love to build: Lego sets, 3D wooden puzzles and mini model kits

It’s the holidays, and there’s no better way to show that special someone you care than with a gift that brings out their inner child and celebrates their love of building. From Lego masterpieces and 3D wooden puzzles to DIY music boxes and miniature houses, these picks offer hours of focused fun and give the adult hobbyist a welcome break from scrolling.

Legos for adult builders

These sets are big, bold and made to be shown off.

Original price: $59.99

For nature enthusiasts, the Lego Botanicals Wildflower Bouquet transforms into a vibrant and lifelike home decor piece once assembled. Crafted from 939 bricks, it features eight different flower species, including lavender and Welsh poppies. With 16 adjustable stems, the giftee can customize the height and play around with arrangements. The finished bouquet can even go in a favorite vase.

Original price: $119.99

For history buffs or New Yorkers at heart, this Lego Statue of Liberty set is a standout build. With over 1,600 pieces, the set blends creative fun with architectural precision. The finished model stands more than 17 inches tall and features iconic details like broken shackles, the seven-ray crown, upraised torch, tablet and a decorative name plate.

WHITE ELEPHANT GIFTS UNDER $25 EVERYONE WILL WANT TO STEAL

Recreate Van Gogh’s iconic "The Starry Night" with this 3D Lego set. This 2,316-piece set brings the masterpiece to life with impressive depth and detail. Once built, the wall art can stand on its own or be hung using the built-in wall hook, just like a real painting. Bonus: it comes with a mini Vincent van Gogh figure with an easel, paintbrush and palette for a fun finishing touch.

Original price: $109.99

This Lego Tranquil Garden set has all the parts they’ll need to create a beautiful Japanese Zen-like scene. With a pavilion, arched bridge, koi pond and lotus flowers, it makes for a meditative build. The base is designed so the layout can be rearranged at any time.

Mechanical and 3D wooden model kits

With moving gears and hidden surprises, these wooden kits are made for tinkerers and puzzle lovers.

For those who love a challenge, this 3D wooden puzzle comes with 294 laser-cut pieces and 10 marbles. Turn the hand crank to lift the marbles and watch them race through satisfying twists and drops. An instruction book with big, clear visuals is designed to guide builders during assembly, and a spare parts sheet is included in case something breaks.

Give a gift that lets them craft a beautifully detailed wooden cello with this mechanical music box kit. Using laser-cut pieces, parts fit together and come apart easily, so no glue is required. After the build is complete, the cello plays a musical tune while the bow glides back and forth. They can match the numbered wood parts by following the visual guide or follow along with the YouTube tutorial.

12 FUN GAMES TO PLAY WHILE YOU'RE INSIDE ALL WINTER

Original price: $59.99

A DIY kit for adults, this 263-piece mechanical 3D wooden puzzle creates a steampunk-inspired Book of Secrets with moving gears and secret storage. The interlocking pieces require no glue, and the kit includes wax and sandpaper to keep everything running smoothly. Expect about seven hours of hands-on fun, but numbered pieces and easy-to-follow instructions make it totally doable.

Mini model kits

From Star Wars kits to tiny greenhouses and dollhouses, these small-scale builds deliver big on satisfaction.

For Star Wars hobbyists, this model kit allows them to build an X-wing miniature from the original trilogy. Pieces will pop out of flat metal sheets and are then assembled into the iconic Rebel Alliance starfighter. It’s a stocking stuffer for fans of the galaxy far, far away.

With pre-painted furniture, plants, decor and LED lighting, this 389-piece Cathy’s Flower House miniature kit lets your giftee build a charming light-up greenhouse. It takes around seven hours to construct and offers that meditative, detail-packed joy crafters love. While all the essential tools are included, you’ll still need to bring a few basics, like scissors, tweezers and crafting glue.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $54.99

Create a charming, fully furnished tearoom with this DIY mini dollhouse kit. It includes pre-cut wooden pieces, realistic furniture, plants, LED lighting and even a music box. The pieces are precisely cut for a snug fit, and you can follow the step-by-step guide or watch tutorials on YouTube. Because you’re building everything from scratch, this project will require some dedication and patience.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.