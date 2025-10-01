Expand / Collapse search
Up to 55% off gifts for kids including Lego, Barbie, Magna-Tiles and more during Amazon's October Prime Day

Find fantastic deals on kids' most-loved toys, including Barbie and Magna-Tiles

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Start shopping for kids on your Christmas list during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Start shopping for kids on your Christmas list during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. (Fox News Composite)

If you have a growing Christmas list for the kids, now's the time to shop! Amazon Big Deal Days dropped some seriously great sales on everything from creative building sets like Magna-Tiles and Lego to favorites like Barbie and American Girl dolls.

Barbie Dreamhouse: $124.99 (42% off)

Original price: $215.99

This Barbie Dreamhouse is huge with lots of amazing details.  

This Barbie Dreamhouse is huge with lots of amazing details.   (Amazon)

Amazon $215.99 $124.99
  • Best for: Kids who love hands-on play

This is the biggest and best Barbie Dreamhouse designed with an open layout and includes 10 different play areas across three floors. Kids ages three and up will love all the special touches such as a huge three-story spiral slide, pool, dedicated pet area with its own slide and a working elevator. With more than 75 pieces included, it has everything they need for hours of imaginative play.

Lego Star Wars Spaceship set: $111.99 (30% off)

Original price: $159.99

This Star Wars Ahsoka set comes with 1,394 pieces.

This Star Wars Ahsoka set comes with 1,394 pieces. (Amazon)

Amazon $159.99 $111.99
  • Best for: Builders who value detail and are fans of Star Wars series Ahsoka

Star Wars fans ages 10 and up will love this 1,394-piece Lego set inspired by the Ahsoka series. You get to build and play with the Ghost and Phantom II starships that are loaded with features like a detachable turret and a working dual cockpit. You also get five minifigures to complete your crew: General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla, First Officer Hawkins, and the Chopper droid.

Magna-Tile Classic 32-piece: $34.99 (30% off)

Original price: $49.99

This magnetic building set features classic geometric shapes in primary colors.

This magnetic building set features classic geometric shapes in primary colors. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $34.99
  • Best for: Creative and imaginative builders

This 32-piece Magna-Tiles set includes a variety of translucent squares and triangles in six bright colors. They aren't just fun, they're a certified STEAM toy beneficial for building fine motor skills, coordination and creativity.

Melissa & Doug doctor’s kit: $18.49 (55% off)

Original price: $41.99

This doctor kit is a great screen-free, hands-on toy.

This doctor kit is a great screen-free, hands-on toy. (Amazon)

Amazon $41.99 $29.99
  • Best for: Young children into imaginative role-playing

This 25-piece doctor’s kit gives preschoolers ages three to six a set of realistic essentials so they can examine and treat all their patients (or stuffed animals). It's loaded with great tools like a stethoscope, a blood pressure cuff, a syringe, a rolling thermometer and more. All the pieces store neatly in a handy tote perfect for on-the-go house calls.

Operation electronic board game: $15.99 (20% off)

Original price: $19.99

Operation puts players in charge of surgery.

Operation puts players in charge of surgery. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $15.99
  • Best for: Children and families who enjoy light-hearted, hands-on games

The classic Operation game lets kids step into the doctor’s seat. Players take turns performing "surgery" on Cavity Sam, carefully removing his silly ailment pieces with tweezers. The real challenge? Avoid touching the sides or the buzzer will go off!

Fisher Price Harley Davidson tricycle: $29.99 (38% off)

Original price: $48.59

This tricycle features cool Harley-Davidson colors and graphics. 

This tricycle features cool Harley-Davidson colors and graphics.  (Amazon)

Amazon $48.59 $29.99
  • Best for: Children who are ready to tackle pedaling and steering on their own

This trike for kids ages two to five is styled with cool Harley-Davidson colors and graphics, and it’s built to last with a sturdy frame. The pedals are large and the handlebars are easy to grip, plus durable tires with rugged treads are perfect for off-road adventures. They will love that the seat lifts to reveal a secret storage compartment.

Bop It! Extreme: $18.99 (32% off)

Original price: $27.99

This fast-paced game tests your reflexes.

This fast-paced game tests your reflexes. (Amazon)

Amazon $27.99 $18.99
  • Best for: Fans of the original Bop It!

This Bop It! Extreme game features four different ways to play, including solo practice, a party mode and the frantic one-on-one challenge where two players battle it out. This is a great game for kids ages eight and up (and adults, too).

Peppa Pig deluxe playhouse: $69.99 (52%)

Original price: $146.99

Young fans of Peppa Pig will enjoy this durable, wooden playhouse set.

Young fans of Peppa Pig will enjoy this durable, wooden playhouse set. (Amazon)

Amazon $146.99 $69.99
  • Best for: Preschoolers and toddlers who love character-based play

This Peppa Pig wooden deluxe playhouse is designed for fans aged three and up and comes packed with 29 accessories like bunkbeds, a tub, a couch and even miniature appliances. It's big and open, giving them tons of space to explore and play. Plus it includes both the Peppa and George figures to start the fun right away.

American Girl 18-inch doll: $94.49 (30% off)

Original price: $135

Gift her a doll that looks like her.

Gift her a doll that looks like her. (Amazon)

Amazon $135 $94.49
  • Best for: Children ages six to 12 who want to create their mini-me doll

If you’re looking for a high-quality doll, the American Girl Truly Me 18-inch doll is a timeless pick. She arrives in a stylish AG Star Squad Jacket with faux-leather sleeves and a bold star patch on the back. Known for their lifelike eyes and realistic hair that can be braided and styled, American Girl dolls are designed so that every girl can find a look that feels like her own.

Polly Pocket Pollyville playset: $44.99 (30% off)

Original price: $64.79

Polly Pocket Pollyville Resort Roll Away opens up to reveal a massive three-story resort.

Polly Pocket Pollyville Resort Roll Away opens up to reveal a massive three-story resort. (Amazon)

Amazon $64.79 $44.99
  • Best for: Families looking for a toy that packs up easily

This Polly Pocket Pollyville Resort Roll Away doubles as a storage unit with an extendable handle for easy transport. The whole thing opens up to a huge three-story resort where kids ages four and up can explore the beach, the boardwalk and the hotel. It comes packed with more than 25 accessories, four dolls and a vehicle.

Monopoly Junior Bluey edition: $14.49 (27% off)

Original price: $19.99

This simplified Monopoly game is great for kids aged five and older who love Bluey.

This simplified Monopoly game is great for kids aged five and older who love Bluey. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $14.49
  • Best for: Young children who are huge fans of the show Bluey

This Monopoly Junior game is a great choice for kids ages five and older who love Bluey. It lets them travel all around the town and buy up properties like the Nail Salon or The Dump. Players get to pick their favorite character – Bluey, Bingo Mum or Dad – to move around the board.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

