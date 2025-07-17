Spot more birds with these must-have gadgets for bird watchers

Bird-watching has long been a peaceful and rewarding hobby for nature lovers, but today’s technology is sending it soaring to new heights. Whether you’re a lifelong birder or someone just starting to explore the avian world, smart bird-watching gadgets can enhance your experience by helping you spot, identify and enjoy birds in ways that weren’t possible just a few years ago.

From AI-powered bird feeders to high-resolution binoculars, shop gadgets that make it easier than ever to get closer to nature.

Smart Bird Feeders

Bring the world of birds to your backyard (or the palm of your hand) with these smart bird feeders.

This solar-powered feeder has a built-in 1080p HD camera with a wide-angle lens that allows you to get close-up, high-quality videos and photos of birds visiting your feeder without disturbing them. Other features include an AI species recognition capability that identifies over 6,000 birds and the Birdfy app delivers real-time phone alerts when your feeder has visitors. It’s worth considering adding a solar panel to your setup, which can extend battery life and reduce the need for manual recharges.

This newer Birdfy model improves upon the original in several ways. It has dual lenses — one for wide-angle video and another for zoomed-in bird portraits — plus Cloud connectivity, AI identification and generous seed capacity ensure you're capturing both the big picture and intimate details of your feathered guests. It also has nature-inspired coloring that blends into its surroundings a bit better than the original. Consider adding one of the brand’s bird shields to your setup to protect birds from potential predators.

Watch birds bathe and drink in stunning detail with the Birdfy Bath Pro's integrated smart camera. This feeder's dual-lens system, featuring both a wide-angle and an automated tracking lens, captures super sharp 2K videos and photos sent straight to your phone.

The Bird Buddy Pro takes backyard bird-watching to the next level with its charming design and intelligent features. Built around a wide-angle 2K camera and paired with a glass jar seed hopper, this solar-powered smart feeder captures videos and still images of bird visitors using HDR imaging, even in low-light conditions. The accompanying app notifies you when feathered guests arrive and identifies the species, making it a captivating tool for both enthusiasts and casual observers. If you want to give your feathered friends a little extra space or invite larger species in, consider picking up this nifty perch extender .

With this bird house case , you can re-purpose your existing home security camera into a weatherproof bird-watching tool. It’s easy to set up and allows for customization. And if you like this idea but don’t yet have a home security camera, consider picking up this Ring camera .

Binoculars

See birds in their natural habitat with these magnification binoculars.

These ultra-compact binoculars are small but mighty. They pack surprising optical clarity, are lightweight and waterproof, and include a wrist strap and pouch. Their modest magnification suits casual to intermediate birders who want portability without sacrificing performance. And don’t forget this handy field guide , so you can identify all the species you see.

Offering 10×42 magnification with multi-coated lenses, these Smithsonian binoculars deliver crisp views of distant bird activity. Built with a comfortable chassis and a case plus strap, they’re sturdy enough for fieldwork. If you want to truly get up close and personal, this spotting scope can be a helpful gadget to have on hand.

Accessories

Add these accessories to your bird-watching essentials.

The Audubon bird call is a simple yet effective tool used by bird watchers to attract a wide variety of songbirds. Made of cast aluminum with a birchwood roller, it produces high-pitched chirping sounds that mimic the calls of small birds. By gently twisting the wooden dowel against the metal, users can create subtle, variable sounds that pique the curiosity of nearby birds, often drawing them in for closer observation. If you prefer to wait for the birds to come to you, this electronic songbird magnet will do the trick.

A disk like this one leverages the natural antimicrobial properties of copper to keep bird bath water cleaner. It slowly releases copper ions into the water, slowing down the growth of algae, keeping your bird bath in prime condition for bird spottings.