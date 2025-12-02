10 gifts for the home chef who thinks they're Gordon Ramsay

These gifts hit the mark for the person who binge-watches "MasterChef," quotes "Kitchen Nightmares" and studies Gordon Ramsay’s beef Wellington clips like they’re prepping for a final exam. From HexClad pans and razor-sharp knives to a pro-style apron and cutting board, these kitchen tools are made for anyone who treats dinner like a performance.

Original price: $532

Outfit their kitchen with a set of pans used by the master chef himself. This six‑piece fry pan set covers all the bases with three go-to sizes and a super slick cooking surface. It blends the sear of stainless steel, the toughness of cast iron and the ease of nonstick — all with matching lids.

Original price: $79

If you want to cook like Gordon, you’ve got to look like him too. The HexClad Eco Modern Apron is straight out of a chef show. The apron is made from signature HexTwill fabric and resists spills, splatters and most cooking liquids. There’s a top phone pocket that snaps shut, leather‑tipped straps for durability, wide utility pockets, a towel loop and even a handy conversion chart printed on the underside.

Original price: $783.99

This knife set comes with seven ultra-sharp blades made from Damascus steel. It has everything you need to slice, dice and fillet like a pro, plus, a beautiful walnut magnetic block and a built-in sharpener to keep your edges razor-sharp. The Pakkawood handles – available in deep espresso or bold green – give each knife a sleek look.

This solid maple cutting board is 1.25 inches thick with smooth, rounded corners. It’s fully reversible, so you can flip it between tasks without having to wash it, and it can be used to chop ingredients or as a charcuterie board. Hand wash this board and condition it regularly with mineral oil or Boos Board Cream to make it last.

This microplane zester is incredibly sharp and precise, quickly turning your citrus into fluffy zest, hard cheeses into fine shavings and fresh ginger or garlic into paste. You can even use it to grate whole spices like nutmeg or cinnamon sticks.

Help your home chef cut down on prep time with this stainless steel mandoline from Sur La Table. Whether you’re slicing apples or julienning carrots, it handles it all without swapping blades.

Original price: $149.95

The stainless steel All-Clad immersion blender is powerful enough to handle everything from puréeing vegetables to crushing ice. It comes with variable speed control so you can blend soups, sauces and smoothies to silky perfection right in the pot with minimal splatter.

This stainless steel cap strainer is for anyone who takes their sauces and soups seriously. It has a fine mesh cone that filters out seeds, pulp and solids to create silky-smooth broths and purées.

Home chefs looking to cook a little healthier can skip the deep fryer and go with this Philips air fryer . The 6.5-quart capacity is big enough for family dinners and a built-in window lets you check on your food without letting heat escape. It uses air-frying technology for crispier, faster results.

Whether it’s stir-fries, noodles or even healthy poached dishes, this do-it-all wok can help you create it. The wok's nonstick surface makes tossing and browning effortless, and it’s tough enough for metal utensils. Also nice: The wok is also dishwasher safe and oven safe.