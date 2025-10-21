From tic-tac-toe to chess, these giftable sets double as decor and a game

If you are looking for a gift that will actually get used, decorative board games are a solid choice to elevate the home this holiday season. Providing a modern twist on all the classics we know and love, these thoughtful picks look like high-end decor but double as a quick party game.

This acrylic and wood tic-tac-toe board brings style and function to any room. The X’s and O’s are polished to look like glass, while fitting perfectly into their slots to prevent any sliding. It’s a simple and easy game to play at any age.

Practice strategy and challenge your mind with a luxury chess set. This chess set is an elevated take on a classic game. Made from semi-translucent acrylic, it’s a statement piece and easy pop of color to add to your home.

A modern version of Connect Four that doubles as decor, this game has a metal weighted base for stability with a brass plated finish. The round, frosted playing chips give the game a stylish look.

This marble checkers set will look right at home next to your coffee table books and coasters. Made from high-quality natural marble with felted bases to protect your surfaces, its sculptural design brings elegance to the game of checkers.

Show off your vocabulary skills and eye for design with this luxe scrabble board. Its tempered glass and bright colors create an eye-catching design that all your friends will compliment. If you love the look but not the wordplay, the Monopoly version offers the same chic vibe.

Unleash the nostalgia with a colorful backgammon set. Crafted to resemble a book, you can store it on a shelf, or open it up to display the bold red and blue accents.

Serious mahjong players deserve a beautiful set. These mahjong tiles are artistically designed with light pink backs and are crafted from durable acrylic built to last. Paired with a sleek acrylic storage box, it makes for a stunning, display-worthy gift.

Host the ultimate game night with this seven-in-one board game set. It comes with chess, checkers, backgammon and more and opens up to reveal built-in storage for all the pieces you’re not using. The stylish design makes it attractive enough to leave out on display.

