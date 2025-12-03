FOX readers can’t stop buying these 11 gifts – AirPods, Levi's jeans and more for up to 72% off

Everyone's main goal this holiday season is to give gifts that won’t eventually get shoved in a drawer. These 11 items are just a handful of FOX News readers' favorite buys. From the latest AirPods to a classic pair of Levi's jeans, you can find meaningful picks your loved ones will actually use!

Original price: $179.99

Apple AirPods 4 have quick-press controls for music or calls, plus a theater-like experience with Personalized Spatial Audio. It tracks head movement and adjusts the sound in real time. Improving voice isolation, Apple’s H2 chip reduces pesky background noise and wind when you’re on calls. With five hours of battery life, you’ll have to charge your headphones more frequently, but the case offers a full 30 hours of listening time.

Original price: $82.99

With strong built-in magnets, this wireless magsafe charger clicks right onto your phone, charging it quickly while you’re on the go. You’ll get two full iPhone charges before the power bank needs recharging, and you can simultaneously power a second device via a USB-C cord. View the exact battery level on the LED display to know when the power is running low.

Original price: $99

If you often misplace your luggage, wallet, keys or other valuables, Apple AirTags are a lifesaver. Using Apple’s Find My app, you can track your lost goods. When the lost item is nearby, the AirTag will either play a sound via the built-in speaker or ping your phone. Share the AirTag with up to five people, including airlines, to find your belongings faster.

A cordless Waterpik features a 360-degree rotating tip that makes its way to all your teeth, including those tough-to-reach ones in the back. A dentist-recommended tool, it makes flossing less of a hassle (because who wants to waste time flossing?) Enjoy the convenience of a single charge that lasts up to four weeks, even with daily use. With four tips and three pressure settings, you can customize your flossing experience.

Original price: $69.50

Levi’s 505 regular fit jeans have the classic straight-leg style Levi’s is known for. Soft cotton and a bit of stretch give these jeans their comfort status. Also, the regular fit adds extra room in the thigh. Sizes typically range from 29W x 30L all the way up to 66W x 34L, and there are dozens of washes available.

Original price: $176.96

Experience a better brushing experience with a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bundle that also comes with the compact flosser. It has several helpful features, including pressure alerts that warn you when you’re brushing too hard. Customizable modes focus on your gums or teeth whitening, and there’s a built-in two-minute timer, while the flosser comes with three modes: pulse, clean and sensitive. The battery lasts for up to two weeks of continued use, and the brush sends a reminder when you need to replace your brush head.

Original price: $41.99

This candle warmer lamp lets you enjoy your favorite candle without ever having to light a match. It gently melts the wax from the top down, releasing fragrance faster and more evenly. Plus, it’s safer around kids and pets. The soft glow adds instant warmth to any room, making it a perfect winter upgrade or gift.

Original price: $16.99

Turn any shower into a soothing spa escape with these long-lasting steamers. With scents like eucalyptus, mint, citrus, lavender, jasmine and chamomile, each steamer will help anyone looking to unwind. Pop a steamer in the shower and the gentle scents work their magic.

Original price: $7.99

Mr. Potato Head is a timeless classic. There’s a reason Fox readers still buy it as a gift to this day. Kids can mix and match eyes, ears and accessories to build silly faces and unique characters. They can also practice fine motor skills, learn body parts and engage in imaginative play. It’s a top choice for kids who need a break from their screens.

Original price: $26.99

Try Alvada men’s merino wool crew socks to keep your feet feeling toasty during cold weather treks. The socks are 80% merino wool, 15% polyester, 4% nylon and 1% spandex, giving them a natural stretch that adapts to your foot. Customers like the quality, value, warmth and comfort of the socks.

Soft, stretchy and breathable, this bamboo pajama set is a must for any woman who wants a luxurious set of PJs. Although it's a long sleeve set, the knit fabric is lightweight so you won't overheat. Mostly made from bamboo with a hint of spandex, the fabric is extremely soft and a little roomy for added comfort.

