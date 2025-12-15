Genius stocking stuffers under $60 for everyone on your Christmas list

Filled with small, thoughtful gifts, stockings are one of the most fun parts of Christmas. Whether you’re buying stocking stuffers for a spouse, sibling, teenager or toddler, we’ve found fun, useful and outright hilarious pocket-sized gifts to make everyone smile. From budget-friendly grooming essentials to cozy picks and gag gifts , these ideas pack big joy into small packages.

Stocking stuffers for him

Whiskey chilling stones: $25.90 (14% off)

Carhartt beanie: $19.99

O'Keeffe's working hands hand cream two-pack: $15.94 (11% off)

Magnetic tool wristband: $15.98 (33% off)

Slim leather wallet: $9.99 (23% off)

Hanes boxers five-pack: $22

Estwing U.S.-made hammer: $24.98

Gerber multitool: $41.98

Dr. Squatch natural bar soap five-pack: $35

Does the guy in your life constantly complain about his dead phone? Gift him a power bank – a small and lightweight charger that fits comfortably in a pocket or small bag. Meant for more advanced iPhone generations, it has enough power to charge an iPhone 16 twice. The smart LED shows how much power is left on the bank so it’s always easy to know when it’s time to recharge.

The Every Man Jack beard grooming kit contains beard care essentials like sandalwood-scented beard oils and styling balms with intense hold. Paired with a sturdy beard brush and a wooden dual-sided comb, he can get his beard to look exactly how he wants. The trimming scissors tackle flyaways, and the mustache comb is great for those who prefer a Ron Swanson look. Practical and great for travel, this kit will be a hit.

Stocking stuffers for her

Fuzzy socks: $14.99

Burt's Bees hand cream trio holiday gift set: $10.39 (20% off)

Shower steamers: $19.98 (33% off)

Cowboy boots phone stand: $15

Mini Neutrogena makeup wipes: $7.47 (10% off)

Migraine relief cap: $23.96 (20% off)

LEGO Icons poinsettia building set: $34.99 (30% off)

Firming eye gels 15-count: $40

Carhartt knit beanie: $24.99

Gift the one thing everyone wants this year: a better night’s sleep. Cozy Earth’s bamboo pillowcases stay cool throughout the night (without having to constantly flip them) thanks to soft 100% bamboo fabric. This small stocking stuffer will elevate her sleep, leaving her to wonder how she ever settled for cheap polyester pillowcases.

Candles are a warm, inviting gift, but there are literally hundreds to choose from. Instead of wasting your time smelling every single candle in the store, go for a sure thing with this Yankee Candle holiday gift set . It includes delicious scents like Red Apple Wreath, Sparkling Cinnamon and Christmas Cookies. More forest-heavy notes can be found in the Balsam & Cedar and Silver Sage and Pine votives.

Sure, any type of coaster makes a good gift, but these scented warming coasters elevate the experience of a hot cup of coffee or tea. Pop the bohemian-looking coasters in the microwave for 30 seconds and the aroma from the spices inside will waft into the air, creating a homey and inviting feeling. Plus, by heating up the coasters, hot drinks stay warmer longer.

Stocking stuffers for kids

Crayola Clicks retractable tip markers: $11.92 (8% off)

3D printed dragon eggs with dragons inside: $15.99 (38% off)

Play-Doh 10-pack: $7.99

Christmas Pez dispensers: $18.49 (7% off)

Walkie Talkies for kids: $27.99 (20% off)

Nerf Elite jolly dash blaster: $5.59

Fast push pop game: $11.99

Dinosaur bath bombs: $19.99

Regal card games for kids six-pack: $14.99 (12% off)

Kids love slime. After all, there are whole social media channels dedicated to making it or just watching other people play with it. Keep little ones entertained for hours with holiday-themed cloud slime . The four different slimes have charms like Santa, snowmen and gnomes included for added entertainment. (The soft, nonstick slime is so stress-relieving that even parents might want to play.)

Skip the giant Squishmallow that hogs up space under the tree and surprise your kids with a 20-pack of mini Squishmallows that can squeeze right into their stockings. From fun food-themed Squishmallows to sea creatures and unicorns, kids will love all their new squishy friends.

Gift a writing tablet that doesn’t come with a distracting screen. This writing tablet four-pack is an easy way for kids to draw and write without the mess of crayons or markets. Each tablet uses the included pen to create bright images. Pushing down harder gives thicker lines, while a lighter touch creates thinner lines. Erasing is also a snap; a quick tap erases, leaving room for a whole new drawing.

Gag gifts

Archie Mcphee instant underpants: $6.80 (9% off)

Dad joke desk calendar: $19.95

Bacon air freshener: $7.95 (20% off)

Sound affects machine: $12.74 (15% off)

Tortilla blanket: $19.99

Toilet golf game: $23.89

Lump of coal soap: $23.97

We all need a little support sometimes, and these emotional support chicken nuggets deliver – without the calories. An adorable gag gift for those whose go-to order is nuggets, the set includes a container with five ridiculously cute nugget buddies – each with their own name and hilarious expression.

Equal parts quirky, cute and just a little strange, these hand-knitted cat butt coasters are a hilarious gift for cat lovers. Featuring three different breeds – tail end first – they’re a playful twist on your average coaster.

The ‘ My Mood Today’ mug and pen comes with a dry-erase marker, so your giftee can sketch a face that depicts their mood. Great for the office worker or busy parent, this playful mug is fun to doodle on in between meetings or when it’s a busy Monday and they need everyone to know it.

