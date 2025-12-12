Gifts every music lover, audiophile and vinyl fan will actually want

Is there someone in your life that has a playlist for every mood? Someone whose vinyl collection rivals a record store? Or maybe someone in the family keeps talking about how their headphones don’t block out any noise. From true noise-canceling headphones to a soundbar that produces room-filling sound, there’s an option here for every user and budget.

Best sellers

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth headphones: $399 (11% off)

Beats Studio Pro: $179.95 (49% off)

JBL Charge 6 Bluetooth speaker: $129.95 (35% off)

Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar: $369 (26% off)

Victrola The Quincy 6-in-1 Bluetooth record player and multimedia center: $109.99 (13% off)

Headphones

Find an option for every audiophile, whether they prefer over-ear headphones or earbuds.

Bose Ultra Open earbuds: $199 (33% off)

Sony noise-canceling headphones: $398 (13% off)

Soundcore Sport workout headphones: $55.98 (30% off)

JBL Tune wireless over-ear headphones: $29.95 (50% off)

JBL Endurance Run 2 wired earbuds: $19.95

Skullcandy Jib wired earbuds: $7.41 (26% off)

Beats Flex wired earbuds: $30.01 (57% off)

Original price: $249

Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods Pro 3 headphones remove up to two times more noise than the previous model. Three-dimensional audio creates a theatrical effect whether listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks. There are also health benefits, including a hearing test that adjusts the sound to your personal hearing needs. The smart technology enhances volume on calls and eliminates noise in loud environments. With an eight-hour battery life and additional 24 hours from the case, these AirPods play music for days.

Original price: $249.99

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds are designed for athletes who need a secure, stay-put fit during every workout. Lightweight, flexible ear hooks keep them in place, so your music never cuts out mid-move. And with an impressive 45 hours of battery life when paired with the charging case, these earbuds outperform much of the competition.

Original price: $359

Comfort, style and premium sound come together in the Bose QuietComfort headphones. Their immersive audio and advanced noise cancellation make them a strong choice for the gym, working in coffee shops or simply blocking out distractions at home. And while the 24-hour battery life is shorter than some competitors, the comfortable fit, unique color options and matching carrying case more than make up for it.

Original price: $19

Apple’s old-school wired EarBuds now come with a USB-C plug. While they won’t give you the same noise cancellation as AirPods, the interior speakers still maximize sound and block out wind. An integrated microphone captures both callers’ voices (even in noisy environments) and the cord functions as a built-in remote that allows listeners to change the volume, skip songs and answer calls.

Original price: $89

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that can handle anything, DeWalt’s two-in-one Bluetooth headphones fit the bill. These rugged headphones double as both earbuds and open-ear speakers — perfect when you need to stay aware of your surroundings. Enjoy 60 hours of playtime in earbud mode or 7.5 hours when using it as a speaker. With four distinct listening modes optimized for music, movies and podcasts, your audio always sounds its best. Plus, the waterproof design ensures reliable performance through rain, snow and tough job-site conditions.

Bluetooth speakers

A new Bluetooth speaker will make your loved one the life of every party.

DeWalt wearable Bluetooth speaker: $53.98 (17% off)

Anker Soundcore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: $44.99

Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth shower speaker: $24.99 (29% off)

Sony ULT Field 1 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker: $88 (37% off)

Marshall Emberton II portable vintage Bluetooth speaker: $89.99 (50% off)

Klein Tools wearable Bluetooth speaker: $54.99

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker: $89 (25% off)

Original price: $49.95

Compact yet powerful, the JBL Go 4 is the perfect speaker for life on the move. Its durable corded handle clips onto bags or luggage — and can even hang from a car mirror — so your music is always within reach. The speaker delivers up to seven hours of playtime, and tapping the Playtime Boost button add up to two extra hours when you need it. Waterproof and dustproof, the JBL Go 4 is up for any adventure.

Original price: $149

Bose’s signature deep bass shines in the compact SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, delivering an immersive listening experience without the need for headphones. Built to be both waterproof and dustproof — and designed with a convenient carry handle — it’s ready to go anywhere. With up to 12 hours of battery life and a 30-foot connection range, this little speaker packs impressive power for its size.

The Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is a slim speaker with a 24-hour battery life for all-day listening, whether at the beach, on the job or hanging around the campsite. It doubles as a phone charger via the USB-C port, so you’ll never miss an opportunity to listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks. And even though Beats has incredible surround sound, you could pair two together for more impact. Reviewers love how it resists dust and water, too.

Original price: $64.95

The JBL Clip 4 is compact enough to slip into any purse or pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver surprisingly big sound. Its built-in clip makes it easy to attach to bags or belts for music on the move. With up to 10 hours of playtime, it’s built to last through most of the day, and the noise- and echo- canceling speakerphone lets you take calls without background distractions. Like all of JBL’s speakers, the Clip 4 is completely waterproof.

Soundbars

Soundbars deliver higher quality sound most TVs can’t compete with.

Ultimea soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $159.99 (36% off)

JBL bar: $349.95 (22% off)

Roku Streambar SE: $75.04 (25% off)

Yamaha Audio compact soundbar: $199.95

Bose surround speakers: $399

LG home theater soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $699.99 (42% off)

Original price: $119.99

The ideal addition to a Fire TV, the Amazon Fire TV soundbar has dual speakers for fuller sound and a deeper bass. Compact enough to fit under your TV or tucked away into any entertainment center, you’ll barely know the soundbar is there. Set-up is easy:just plug in the included HDMI cable to the TV. It also connects to phones and tablets via Bluetooth for easy control.

Original price: $549

Bose’s Smart soundbar features built-in Dolby Atmos, delivering theater-like audio no matter what you’re watching. It creates a true surround-sound experience without requiring multiple speakers. Plus, AI dialogue mode automatically enhances voices in movies and shows, making every conversation clearer and more realistic.

Original price: $139.99

The Samsung B-Series soundbar includes a built-in subwoofer that balances audio and delivers rich, deep bass. Customized listening zones project sound throughout the room, creating a surround-sound experience from a single compact device. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can pair it with your TV, phone or tablet — no clunky cables required. If you have a Samsung TV, the included remote can control the soundbar as well, too. And whether you’re watching movies or shows or listening to music or podcasts, the soundbar automatically enhances the dialogue for clearer, more natural sound.

VIZIO’s 5.1 Soundbar SE system includes a soundbar, two surround speakers and a subwoofer — working together to fill even large living rooms with deep, clear audio. Each component is compact and easy to place anywhere in the room, and the soundbar can attach to the bottom of your VIZIO TV with no tools required. You can control the entire setup using your TV’s included VIZIO remote or through the VIZIO app for added convenience.

Classic stereo systems

Help the audiophile in your life utilize their album collection or stack of CDs with one of these classic stereo systems.

Boytone Bluetooth classic record player all-in-one stereo system: $179

Panasonic compact stereo system: $139.99

Victrola Willow retro wood Bluetooth radio: $48.05 (26% off)

Original price: $219

A classic turntable that won’t take up a ton of space, the Denon DP-29F is designed with music lovers in mind. Its fully automatic system starts playing with the push of a button, and when the record finishes, the tone arm returns to its resting position on its own. A built-in phono equalizer makes it easy to connect to a larger sound system, so you can amplify your music without any extra equipment.

Original price: $159.99

A Retrolife turntable brings the warm sound of vinyl into the modern era. Crafted with dark brown wood, it has a retro aesthetic with the benefit of upgraded, high-quality sound. Wireless Bluetooth streaming lets you play all your favorite music with ease, while the classic RCA output connects to amps or other speakers. And for true old-school music lovers, the USB-to-PC port makes it easy to digitize a vinyl collection.

Original price: $229.99

The Philips Bluetooth stereo system captures everything audiophiles love about classic stereo setups and packs it into a micro system. With Bluetooth streaming, CD playback and an FM radio, you get multiple ways to enjoy your music. The speakers deliver an impressive 60 watts of clear, room-filling sound. A two-tone design and analog-style volume dial give it that retro vibe, while the high-tech remote and built-in USB phone-charging port add modern convenience.

