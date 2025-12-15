Best gifts for car lovers – from clever stocking stuffers to serious gear

Whether they drive a pickup truck, a car they fixed up themselves, or a one-of-a-kind sports car, there’s a good chance the car lover in your life will want one of these gifts. From tools and gadgets like retractable car chargers and trunk organizers to tough gear like a mechanics socket wrench set, these gifts are practical for any vehicle.

Stocking stuffers

Every car lover will be excited to pull these gifts out of their Christmas stocking.

American flag car coasters four-pack: $7.99

Car vent clip phone holder: $12.99 (35% off)

Car air freshener mixed pack: $19.95

Leather key fob cover: $16.99

Tire-shaped mug: $15.98

Car cleaning gel putty: $6.62 (26% off)

Dip vent clips: $21.99 (31% off)

Lego Speed Champions Porsche: 23.97 (11% off)

Collapsible magnetic parts tray set: $24.99

Original price: $59.99

A tire compressor eliminates the need to stop at a gas station when the air in your tires is low. There are tons of different models, some that fit right in the glove compartment. DeWalt’s portable air compressor is on the bigger size, but it delivers more power. It inflates and deflates tires in minutes, and the LED light makes it easy to deal with nighttime roadside emergencies.

For something more compact, this mini tire inflator has five preset modes for bike, car and motorcycle tires. It can’t handle large truck tires, but for anyone with a sedan or SUV, this little compressor has plenty of power. It can fit in any glove compartment or in the corner of a trunk for easy storage.

Original price: $124.95

Any car aficionado needs a car jump starter on hand so they can start their engine on a cold day or rescue someone stuck on the side of the road. NOCO makes car jump starters with different power levels.

The GB40 is enough to jump start your average sedan, SUV or motorcycle on the first try. It recharges in just three hours and will provide up to 20 starts per charge. USB ports let you quickly revive dead phones or tablets, which is helpful in an emergency. The GB70 is a more powerful NOCO that’s still ultra-portable. Built for trucks, RVs and all car models, it gives a bigger boost when you need it most. Like its smaller sibling, the GB70 has USB ports for phones and electronics, and an integrated LED light for emergency roadside stops.

Keep the car lover in your life prepared for anything with an emergency seat belt cutter and window breaker. The small tool can quite literally be a life saver, with a window hammer that can break glass if the car is submerged in water, and a specially designed seat belt cutter on the other side. Designed to be bright orange, the tool stays visible when it’s needed most.

Original price: $35.99

An OBDII scanner takes the mystery out of the check engine light. Plug it into the car’s OBDII port—the onboard diagnostics connection— and it instantly shows diagnostics info. From there, DIYers can take matters into their own hands. It works with most car models made after 1996, including trucks and SUVs. Built with a thick, flexible cable and a clear display, it’s a fast, accurate and easy-to-use tool that can save time and money.

Auto enthusiasts know how important wheel chocks are. They keep the car from rolling when rotating tires, changing oil and working on other fixes. Made from durable rubber, this four-pack of wheel chocks won’t wear down over time. Suitable for all types of vehicles, from small sedans to giant work trucks, each pair is tied together with thick rope, so there’s no chance of losing them.

Original price: $159.99

For anyone who avoids the mechanic to save some money, a wrench set will come in handy. Gift DeWalt fans this 168-piece mechanics set, with each tool stamped for easy identification and a durable case that keeps them all organized. A full-polish chrome finish keeps the pieces from rusting over time.

Craftsman has a 262-piece mechanics set that’s filled with extra sockets and wrench extenders. Organized in a three-drawer toolbox with drawer locks, the socket set won’t shift or fall out when moved.

Original price: $124.99

For the car obsessed, keeping their cars clean is a point of pride. A Chemical Guys car wash kit contains everything that will keep a car sparkling clean. The 14-piece kit includes a foam blaster, wash bucket, towels, cleaners and wax. Start by attaching the foam blaster to any hose and lift dirt, grime and salt from all sides of the car, eliminating build up that causes rust. The set includes wheel cleaner and car body cleaners, plus microfiber towels that soak up water quickly.

Original price: $16.99

A trunk organizer makes it convenient to store groceries, tools and other essentials, and this one folds out into two large compartments with multiple compartments on either side. Choose from a handful of colors, animal prints or a floral print to customize the gift to the giftee’s taste. Calpak’s car organizer folds down into a flat bag for easy storage and it has three spacious, water-resistant compartments. Two easy-carry handles on the side mean you can bring your groceries in one trip.

Original price: $169.99

The Redtiger dash cam is a dual-camera system that records video from both the front and rear of your vehicle. The front camera captures crisp 4K footage, making it easy to see details like license plates and road signs, while the rear camera records in clear full HD to show what’s happening behind your vehicle. Both cameras pair with smart phones for easy viewing.

A retractable car charger keeps the front of your car clutter-free and is a smart pick for drivers who need dependable power on the go. Designed to fit into lighter sockets, the compact charger features a 180-degrees adjustable plug. Two USB cords pull out for quick use, and there are two more ports that allow everyone to plug in their own cables and charge their phones.

