University of Wisconsin provides nearly $136K to student sex group that gives ethical porn programming

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has reportedly approved doling out $136,000 to fund a group that provides sexual programming, including a 90-minute "Ethical Porn" session for students.

The approved budget for the FY 2026 budget says that the Sex Out Loud club, billed as a "peer to peer sexual health resource," requested $136,475 for 2025–2026 and was approved to receive $135,706.51.

Their budget allocates over $90,000 for salaries, and over $41,000 for supplies and services. Within their service budget, $14,000 is reserved for programming. The Sex Out Loud club hosted a "Sex After Dark" program in April. In an Instagram post, they advertised the event would include a drag performance and bingo as well as a sex toy giveaway.

Their website, which has a content warning for readers upon opening the page, says that their mission is "to promote healthy sexuality through sex-positive education and activism," and says that it seeks "to empower all students by providing inclusive and accessible programs, events, and resources, and by creating [a] safe space where students can freely discuss these issues."

The page offers a " Safer Sex Supplies Order Form ," with over 20 different types of condoms to choose from, eight different kinds of lubricant options, and flavored latex sheets to be used when performing oral sex to reduce risk of spreading sexually transmitted infections, as well as Plan B and pregnancy tests.

It also highlights that items are donated by Planned Parenthood and the EC Access Network.

The website says that the group offers "a mix of interactive activities, guided group discussions, and presentations by trained peer facilitators" and "four events weeks per year allow for keynote speakers, crafts, pole dancing, yoga, carnivals, and more!"

Some of the programs offered by Sex Out Loud include a 90-minute "Ethical Porn" session that looks at "common assumptions/critiques of porn" and "Understand what porn is and the key differences between ethical and mainstream porn."

Another 90-minute program, "LGBTQIA+" is about "Understanding personal gender identity and societal constructions of gender," and seeks to "explore the embodied experience of Coming Out and reduce expectations and pressure pertaining to the experience of ‘Coming Out.’"

"Sex Jeopardy," which is 1-2 hours long, is a "Classic jeopardy game with a fun and sexy twist," and says participants "get quizzed on interesting and informative questions on sexual health, identity, expression, pleasure, and sex!"

Other programs include "Advanced Pleasure," "Kink" and "Masturbation."

The club also produces a publication called, "Zine," with the theme for this year being "F*ck Me: Pleasure, Kink, & Politics."

The Instagram post advertising the publication’s theme says, "We invite you to explore the complexities of desire, pleasure, and identity that shape our unique sexuality."

Sex Out Loud’s website also shares a page advertising 15 approved sex toy brands, such as "The Tool Shed," a site "where people of all genders and sexual orientations can explore their sexuality in a positive environment and be treated with respect by a friendly and knowledgeable staff."

Another highlighted sex toy brand, "Cute Little F*ckers," is a "queer owned, trans owned, disabled owned" company whose mission is to "make authentic sexual expression as inclusive and accessible as possible."

On its website, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, a public university, says it received "more than $816 million in federal awards for research across campus," in 2023-2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Wisconsin–Madison as well as Sex Out Loud for comment on the club’s funding, but did not immediately receive a response.

