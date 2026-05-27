Massachusetts town cancels July 4 celebration citing lack of 'adequate public safety staffing'

Rutland, Massachusetts announced on Wednesday that it will cancel the town's annual 4th of July celebration without refunding donations because of a lack of "adequate public safety staffing."

"Although the 4th of July Committee successfully raised the funds needed for the event, the celebration cannot take place without adequate public safety staffing," a letter from the Rutland 4th of July Committee read. "Police, fire, and EMS personnel are essential to ensure the safety of attendees, manage traffic, and maintain emergency response coverage throughout the town."

It continued, "Due to anticipated staffing limitations, our Police and Fire Chiefs have determined that they cannot safely support both the event and routine emergency services at the same time. Moving forward under these conditions would put both attendees and the broader community at risk."

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The committee explained that while the town had explored the possibility of outside personnel staffing, there were concerns over creating additional safety hazards without a unified command structure and coordinated operations. The town also added that the decision was not "intended as a response to any community viewpoints" on the celebration.

Regarding funding, however, the committee announced that it would not be refunding donations already given for the celebration, pointing out that they have already been spent on event-related measures. Instead, remaining funds will be preserved to fund future celebrations for future July 4 activities.

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"After consultation with Town Counsel, the Town has determined that donations should not be refunded. Some of the funds have already been used for event-related expenses, including printing, deposits, and fundraising costs, and all donations are held in a municipal gift account for the sole purpose of supporting Rutland’s 4th of July celebrations," the letter read.

It added, "Because funds are pooled and expended collectively, it is not feasible to determine or return individual contributions. Instead, all remaining funds will be preserved to support future 4th of July celebrations."

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Rutland, Massachusetts will also continue to host community activities such as the Junior Olympics and the volleyball tournament. However, major events such as the annual parade and fireworks show have been canceled.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Rutland 4th of July Committee and Rutland town administrator for comment.

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Rutland police and fire unions warned that the annual July 4 celebration would be put in jeopardy earlier this month after the town failed to pass a Proposition 2½ tax override vote to cover a $3 million budget deficit. Without the proposition, the Rutland police department is expected to cut at least four full-time officers and three part-time police officers.