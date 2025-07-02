The Left is celebrating July 4 with protests while the Right sees a patriotic revival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump is preparing for Independence Day celebrations , some Democrats will be taking to the streets to protest on America’s birthday as polls indicate a decreased sense of patriotism from those on the Left.

Democrats across the country are organizing protests and boycotts on the 4th of July to make their voices heard that they do not agree with the direction the country is heading. A new Fox News poll showed that only 36% of Democrats say they are proud of the United States today, compared to 85% of Republicans expressing pride in their country. Now, in what some are calling the "No Kings 2.0" protests, Democrats are banding together in several states to lay out their grievances.

The Women’s March, whose mission is to "transform everyday women into feminists," is calling on protesters to join their "Free America Weekend."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES HE WILL KICK OFF INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND WITH 'VERY SPECIAL' PATRIOTIC EVENT

"Together, we must ‘Free America’ from the grip of greedy billionaires who rig the system for themselves," the website states. "Let’s stop the rich and powerful from gambling our future away. Free America from poverty and end the rigged system where the wealthy live large while the middle class foots the bill. Everyone should be able to afford food, rent, health care, and a decent life. Free America from arbitrary firings and a flood of unlawful orders. No one should be subjected to authoritarians overwhelming us with policies designed to spread fear and control."

"Free America from the grip of hate and the politics of fear," the website statement continues. "Everyone deserves to live safely, love who they love, and be treated with respect. Free America now—to protect our freedoms before they’re gone. We need fair elections, the right to vote and protest, and real justice for all."

John Schwarz, founder of The People's Union USA, released a video on Instagram calling for a boycott during the month of July to protest ICE arrests, among other policies, of the Trump administration.

"This is the most important boycott of the year. It’s not about politics, it’s about principle," he said, instructing Americans to refrain from attending parades and fireworks shows. "It’s about walking away from the illusion they’ve built and reclaiming what it actually means to be free."

Schwarz said "there is no independence to celebrate right now," arguing the Constitution is being "trampled on." The People's Union USA founder has said the boycott must happen because people love America "too much to lie anymore."

"Don’t wave a flag for a country that no longer waves it for you," he continued. "The fourth of July is supposed to be a celebration of freedom, but what freedom are we actually talking about? The right to be watched? The right to be taxed, lied to, left behind, the right to vote between two corporate puppets? The right to work 60 hours a week and still struggle to pay rent, while billionaires dodge taxes?"

The anticipated July 4 protests mark a contrast from the president’s "America 250" initiative, which began on Memorial Day and counts down to the celebration of America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

"Task Force 250 invites citizens to have a renewed love of American history, experience the beauty of our country, and ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation that will raise our nation to new heights over the next 250 years," the website states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ambassador Monica Crowley, who is chief of Protocol in the Trump administration, opened up about the year-long celebration for "the greatest nation the world has ever known" on FOX Business’ "Kudlow."

"The objective of ‘America 250’ is to bring the country together again," she said. "It's to unite America based on patriotism, shared values, and this renewed sense of pride in our country. That is something that President Trump has done his entire career, but certainly since he has been president over the last 10 years and this is something, a real point of celebration over the next year as we bring this party to all Americans, both here and abroad."

President Trump kicked off this year’s Independence Day celebration with a visit to Iowa Thursday night.