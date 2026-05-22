America 250 is coming: What to know and the best commemorative gear to buy

America's birthday is always a major celebration, but this year marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. To commemorate the milestone, retailers are already offering deals on patriotic clothing, flags, home decor, backyard furniture and more.

Score a collectible U.S. 250th anniversary hat for just $13 or grab a pair of adjustable American flag lounge chairs for your Fourth of July cookout. And if you haven't already, now's the time to hang your American flag for this historic occasion.

What is America 250?

On July 4, 2026, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Ahead of the historic milestone, brands, retailers and iconic American companies are releasing patriotic collections, commemorative gear and limited-edition products to mark the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Are there America 250 sales to shop?

Brands and retailers are already launching America 250 sales on patriotic apparel, party supplies and commemorative gear ahead of the historic anniversary.

Grunt Style: Save up to 20% on America 250 shirts, hats and swim gear from the rugged apparel brand.

Life is Good: Shop classic graphic T-shirts featuring America 250 designs for up to 40% off.

Freedom Fatigues: Take up to 25% off patriotic hats, shirts and more with code FF25.

Fanatics: Score up to 45% off America 250 apparel and gear with code MEMORIAL.

Michaels: Get up to 30% off flags, patriotic decor and party supplies with code SPRING30.

READ MORE: Celebrate America's 250th with durable American-owned, U.S.-made products

America 250 products worth shopping right now

Get ready for America's milestone birthday with these products.

Original price: $16.99

Commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary with this adjustable hat, available in blue, red or camo for just $13. Front patches feature a bald eagle set against an American flag, while "America 250" stitching marks the historic milestone.

Original price: $129.99

Hosting an America 250 part? Grab these two American flag lounge chairs for a little extra outdoor seating. They're currently on sale for under $100 on Amazon and have built-in trays for drinks, snacks and even phones. Each chair also has multiple adjustable positions and even folds down flat for easy storage.

Original price: $32.99

Keep it simple with Grunt Style's USA rope hat. The white fabric makes the bold "USA" lettering and blue rope stand out.

For collectors, add this 250th commemorative coin to your display. Produced by the oldest private mint in the U.S., the coin captures a golden-bronze scene of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence, inspired by John Trumbull's famous painting.

Original price: $14.99

It's never too early to show off your red, white and blue yard decor. Add this USA 250 flag to your outdoor space and remind the neighbors that America's biggest birthday celebration is on the horizon. It slides over any garden flag stake, and its 3-ply fabric resists fading and wilting.

READ MORE: 20 best post-Memorial Day deals: Up to 83% off grills, pillows, tech and more

Original price: $79.99

Right now, get a Fanatics limited-edition USA 250 tee for nearly half off when you use the code MEMORIAL. Every inch of the shirt has an Americana theme, from the 13 gold stars representing the original colonies to the large "United States 1776" graphic on the back. You can also find a similar sweatshirt in the same style.

Original price: $59.99

HeyDude's patriotic slip-ins give a subtle nod to the American flag. The ultra-soft shoes have a thick outer sole for summer adventures, while the cushioned insole adds slipper-like comfort.

Original price: $44.99

This soft America 250 T-shirt has American flag motifs on the front and back, as well as other patriotic graphics celebrating the nation's milestone birthday. This tee is also extremely lightweight, making it just the right choice for a hot Fourth of July day.

Life is Good's 250 USA tee comes in a relaxed fit that feels cropped without losing length. There's room to breathe, and the soft fabric keeps you comfortable during cookouts.

READ MORE: This UV-protection shirt is still 50% off on Amazon after Memorial Day — just $15

Original price: $19.99

Every Fourth of July celebration needs an American flag, so grab this 3-by-5-foot flag for only $15 on Amazon. The heavy-duty build stands up to all kinds of weather and resists fraying and tearing.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $99.99

Take the patriotic fun inside with this red, white and blue quilt set from Wayfair The beautiful patchwork design fits into a variety of bedroom styles while adding a tasteful tribute to the great American flag.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.