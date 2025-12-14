Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes suffers brutal knee injury as Chiefs eliminated from playoff contention

Mahomes had a rushing touchdown

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a left knee injury in the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Mahomes was trying to cobble together a comeback win or at least a chance to tie the game down three points. He was rolling to his right when he was hit by a defender. It appeared Mahomes hyperextended his knee as he went down to the ground.

Patrick Mahomes runs away from a defender

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

He stayed down for several moments before he was helped up. He was limping on the sideline as Gardner Minshew II came into the game for him.

Mahomes finished the game 16-of-28 with 189 passing yards and an interception. He scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Minshew threw an interception on the final drive, and the Chargers celebrated a 16-13 win.

Patrick Mahomes scrambles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt. With the loss coupled with victories by the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs were knocked out of the playoffs.

The Chiefs had made it to the AFC Championship each year since 2018 and won the AFC West division nine straight years.

Mahomes came into the game bruised and battered as Kansas City struggled throughout the season. Between injuries and players being off the field for disciplinary reasons, the Chiefs hadn’t looked anything like the Super Bowl-contending team from the last five years.

Losing Mahomes for an extended period of time would be the cherry on top of a brutal season.

