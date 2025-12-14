Patrick Mahomes suffers brutal knee injury as Chiefs eliminated from playoff contention

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a left knee injury in the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Mahomes was trying to cobble together a comeback win or at least a chance to tie the game down three points. He was rolling to his right when he was hit by a defender. It appeared Mahomes hyperextended his knee as he went down to the ground.

He stayed down for several moments before he was helped up. He was limping on the sideline as Gardner Minshew II came into the game for him.

Mahomes finished the game 16-of-28 with 189 passing yards and an interception. He scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Minshew threw an interception on the final drive, and the Chargers celebrated a 16-13 win.

Kansas City needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt. With the loss coupled with victories by the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs were knocked out of the playoffs.

The Chiefs had made it to the AFC Championship each year since 2018 and won the AFC West division nine straight years.

Mahomes came into the game bruised and battered as Kansas City struggled throughout the season. Between injuries and players being off the field for disciplinary reasons, the Chiefs hadn’t looked anything like the Super Bowl-contending team from the last five years.

Losing Mahomes for an extended period of time would be the cherry on top of a brutal season.