Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New England Patriots

Patriots pay tribute to Brown University shooting, Australia terror attack victims

Eagles also released a statement on the shootings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Concerns of antisemitism mount in Australia after terror attack Video

Concerns of antisemitism mount in Australia after terror attack

StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez joins 'The Sunday Briefing' to discuss lingering concerns following the deadly terror attack on the Jewish community in Australia.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots held a moment of silence for the victims of two deadly shootings that occurred over the weekend ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots paid tribute to the lives that were lost in the shooting at Brown University and the attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia. Both incidents left multiple people dead, with the latter being described by authorities as a terror attack.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patriots honor shooting victims

A moment of silence is observed for the shootings at Brown University and at Bondi Beach in Australia before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Brown University logo and a map of Australia with a heart in the location of Sydney appeared on the Gillette Stadium video board before kickoff.

"Before today's game, the Patriots held a moment of silence to remember the victims of the tragic shootings yesterday at Brown University in nearby Providence as well as Bondi Beach in Australia this morning," a message during the CBS broadcast said, according to OutKick. "We join the entire NFL community in keeping them and their loved ones in our thoughts."

Brown University is near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Two people were killed in the shooting and a person of interest was in custody.

NBA CHAMPION CALLS ON OFFICIALS TO 'PUBLICLY HANG' AUSTRALIAN TERRORISTS AFTER ATTACK AT HANUKKAH EVENT

Jalen Hurts hands the ball to Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off the ball to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft is a major proponent of Jewish causes, including the elimination of antisemitism. He spoke to OutKick and Fox News Digital last month about message from the Blue Square Alliance he wants the world to resonate with.

"It's the most important thing for this country that I love, that, you know," Kraft said at the time, "it's the greatest country in the world, but we're losing our way a little bit."

Additionally, the Philadelphia Eagles released a statement on the shootings as they kicked off their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Robert Kraft looks on in 2024

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Over the past 24 hours, the world has experienced tragic loss of life, including horrific shootings at Brown University and the targeted attack on the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia," the Eagles said. "Acts of hate and violence have no place in our world. We hold the victims, their families, and loved ones in our hearts."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue