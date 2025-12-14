Patriots pay tribute to Brown University shooting, Australia terror attack victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots held a moment of silence for the victims of two deadly shootings that occurred over the weekend ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots paid tribute to the lives that were lost in the shooting at Brown University and the attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia. Both incidents left multiple people dead, with the latter being described by authorities as a terror attack.

The Brown University logo and a map of Australia with a heart in the location of Sydney appeared on the Gillette Stadium video board before kickoff.

"Before today's game, the Patriots held a moment of silence to remember the victims of the tragic shootings yesterday at Brown University in nearby Providence as well as Bondi Beach in Australia this morning," a message during the CBS broadcast said, according to OutKick. "We join the entire NFL community in keeping them and their loved ones in our thoughts."

Brown University is near Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Two people were killed in the shooting and a person of interest was in custody.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft is a major proponent of Jewish causes, including the elimination of antisemitism. He spoke to OutKick and Fox News Digital last month about message from the Blue Square Alliance he wants the world to resonate with.

"It's the most important thing for this country that I love, that, you know," Kraft said at the time, "it's the greatest country in the world, but we're losing our way a little bit."

Additionally, the Philadelphia Eagles released a statement on the shootings as they kicked off their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Over the past 24 hours, the world has experienced tragic loss of life, including horrific shootings at Brown University and the targeted attack on the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia," the Eagles said. "Acts of hate and violence have no place in our world. We hold the victims, their families, and loved ones in our hearts."