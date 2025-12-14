Expand / Collapse search
Rams' clutch touchdown in win over Lions sparks frenzied debate on social media

Matthew Stafford found Colby Parkinson for the score, but fans wondered if he was down before the goal line

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday as a controversial touchdown call helped buoy the NFC West’s best team.

In the third quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found tight end Colby Parkinson streaming down the sideline and put the ball in a perfect spot for his teammate to make a catch. Parkinson got into the end zone, and the play was initially ruled a touchdown.

Colby Parkinson makes the catch

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) makes a touchdown catch past Detroit Lions safety Daniel Thomas (2) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Katie Chin)

The officials looked at the play. It could have been argued that Parkinson had possession of the football and might have been ruled down at 1-yard line. But the hope that the touchdown would be taken off the board was immediately nixed. The officials upheld the call.

It was a 26-yard touchdown from Stafford to Parkinson, but a debate over whether it was the right call kicked off on social media.

Detroit tried to get back into the game with a David Montgomery touchdown late in the game. But the Lions didn’t get the ball back with enough time left to do anything substantial.

Colby Parkinson celebrates with Terrance Ferguson

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates his touchdown catch with tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Stafford was 24-of-38 with 368 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. Parkinson had both touchdowns. He finished with five catches for 78 yards. Puka Nacua led the team with nine catches for 181 yards.

The Lions had two receivers go over 100 yards – Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. St. Brown had 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit’s Jared Goff threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He was only sacked once.

The Rams clinched a playoff spot with the win. The team is still neck and neck with the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West title.

