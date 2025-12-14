Ravens defender mocks Bengals players after shoving Joe Burrow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones mocked Cincinnati Bengals players in the second quarter after putting a hit on quarterback Joe Burrow in their matchup on Sunday.

Burrow rolled to his right and felt the defense coming after him. He tossed the ball out of bounds after not being able to find anyone open. As his momentum carried him, Jones gave Burrow a shove to the ground.

The quarterback was looking for a flag as Bengals linemen went over to address Jones. However, the defensive player made a crying motion with his hands as he looked directly at the Bengals players.

Jones joined the Ravens in the middle of the season after he started the year with the Tennessee Titans. In five games with Baltimore, he has seven tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In total, Jones has 33 tackles and six sacks in 14 games overall.

The Ravens took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had two touchdowns in the first half and 136 passing yards. He threw one to Zay Flowers and the other to Rasheen Ali. Both receivers had two catches at the half. Flowers had 54 yards and Ali had 32 yards.

Burrow was 8-of-15 for 71 yards and an interception to Marlon Humphrey.

Both teams were in need of a win as the playoff picture heated up.