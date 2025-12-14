Jets quarterback's parents celebrate as rookie throws his first career TD pass

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brady Cook wasn’t exactly tasked with salvaging the New York Jets’ 2025 season as he made the first start of his career on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, he was expected to showcase what he could do on the field – and he didn’t disappoint in the first quarter. Cook led the Jets on an eight-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell, and helped cut the deficit to seven points at the time.

The CBS broadcast showed Cook’s parents celebrating in the stands at EverBank Stadium. It was the first touchdown pass of Cook’s career. He also completed six consecutive passes before throwing an interception.

Cook got some playing time against the Miami Dolphins last week. He was 14-of-30 for 163 yards and threw two interceptions as New York fell 34-10.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn tapped Cook as the starter as the experiments with Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor didn’t yield much success over the course of the year.

Cook latched onto the Jets’ roster as an undrafted free agent. He was waived as training camp came to a close but came back later on the practice squad. He bounced from the main roster to the practice squad a few times during the season before the game against the Dolphins.

The former Missouri standout, 24, played his entire collegiate career with the Tigers. He had 9,251 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes during his career at Missouri.