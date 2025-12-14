Eagles rout Raiders to snap 3-game losing streak as Dallas Goedert scores two touchdowns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles have snapped their losing streak, blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0, to pick up a much-needed win amid a playoff race.

The Eagles, still leaders of the NFC East, moved to 9-5 after losing their last three games, including a brutal performance against the Los Angeles Chargers where quarterback Jalen Hurts had a career-high five turnovers in an overtime loss.

In this one, Hurts was efficient with 175 passing yards on 12-of-15 passing after throwing for four interceptions last week. He had three touchdown passes, including two to tight end Dallas Goedert, who was the game’s leading receiver with 70 yards on six catches.

And after missing on a deep-ball connection against the Chargers, A.J. Brown hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hurts in what could be the offensive explosion this team needs heading toward the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Raiders had to go with their backup quarterback in this one, as Kenny Pickett took over duties under center.

Pickett struggled all game in the cold South Philly weather, throwing for only 64 yards on 15-of-25 passing with an interception by Eagles linebacker Zach Baun on a pass intended for star tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers may have had six catches in this game, but he only tallied 28 yards for Las Vegas. The Eagles’ defense was relentless throughout the game, including four sacks on Pickett with Brandon Graham, who came out of retirement to help the Eagles’ pass rush, collecting two to lead the way.

Eagles fans will also love seeing Saquon Barkley find the end zone once again. He broke out for a big running touchdown last week, and he kept momentum going six days later with 22 carries for 78 yards and a score.

The game got to the point where the starters came out on offense for Philadelphia, as Tanner McKee took over at quarterback and Tank Bigsby took over for Barkley in the backfield. Bigsby just missed out on a touchdown run, as he was stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the goal line. He would finish with 57 yards on 17 carries.

With the Dallas Cowboys owning a 6-6-1 record entering their Sunday night bout with the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles sit primed to retake the division crown after winning it last season on their way to a Super Bowl victory.

Philadelphia will have their eyes locked in on that matchup, as a loss for Dallas would ice the division, and give the Eagles a path to defending their title.

