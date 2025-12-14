Packers star Micah Parsons suffers non-contact knee injury vs Broncos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, and it's doesn't look good for the rest of the 2025 season.

It was initially believed that Parsons, who was infamously traded to the Packers from the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the 2025 season, tore his ACL in his left knee, according to multiple reports.

Parsons was in clear pain as he grabbed his left knee while sitting on the frozen grass at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Trainers quickly came out to Parsons, who suffered the injury while trying to get to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some believed Parsons mouthed, "I’m out," as cameras were close up on him to get a look at the moment. Parsons would eventually walk off the field, but he hung his head as he went into the locker room. Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II even walked over to Parsons, understanding the situation could be very serious.

Upon review of the play, Parsons had a lane to Nix, but the quarterback quickly moved to his left. That caused Parsons to plant his left leg hard into the turf, and that’s when he immediately grabbed his knee as he went down to the ground.

Parsons left the game with two total tackles.

PATRICK MAHOMES SUFFERS BRUTAL KNEE INJURY AS CHIEFS ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

The obvious thought when seeing a non-contact injury involving a knee is that it’s a torn ligament. While the belief is Parsons suffered the torn ACL, an MRI on Monday will confirm what the Packers unfortunately believe.

This injury comes at the worst time for the Packers, who are in the midst of a playoff race. They came into Sunday leading the NFC North with a 9-3-1 record, facing a Broncos team who have won their last 10 games. The Broncos moved that streak to 11, though, as they beat Green Bay, 34-26, after Parsons left the game.

The Packers’ pass rush has been a main driver behind tremendous production on their end. Entering Sunday, the Packers ranked fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (287.2) and points allowed (19.0), while Parsons has enjoyed a successful first year in Green Bay.

Parsons, the two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, tallied 12.5 sacks in 14 games with 39 combined tackles and one forced fumble. He was already past his 2024 total of 12 sacks and hoping to get more before heading toward the playoffs, granted the Packers made it in as one of the seven NFC seeds.

Parsons was not only traded from the Cowboys to the Packers this offseason, but he also signed a massive five-year, $210 million extension with $120 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and it was immediately debated whether the Cowboys made the right move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers have been in playoff position with Parsons playing a key role in those efforts, while the Cowboys are likely out of the NFC playoff race as the defense has struggled this year.

Now, the Packers and the rest of the NFL wait to see what Parsons’ diagnosis is.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.