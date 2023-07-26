Blake Lively steps over rope at Kensington Palace museum exhibit to fix her displayed Met gown

Blake Lively took matters into her own hands recently. The actress hopped over a velvet rope meant to keep museum-goers from touching displays to fix a gown she once wore to the Meta Gala that was displayed in the exhibit.

"When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," Lively jokingly captioned an Instagram Story video that showed her realigning the dress’ fabric. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."

The exhibited dress was a custom Atelier Versace that unraveled from bronze to green as she walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Lively’s stunning off-the-shoulder look was inspired by the New York City skyline for the gala’s theme: 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

In her video, Lively can be heard telling museum staff, "so you see what the transformation was," as she adjusts the gown's skirt to highlight its attributes.

In a second post, Lively is seen with jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz — who was also seen in the first video helping her sort the dress’ fabric — and Ofira Sandberg.

"With my sisters," she wrote of the designers as they looked at the crown that completed her Met gala look. "This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget."

In a final Story post, Lively showed a closeup of the crown and earrings that went with the dress as Disney's "Once Upon a Dream" from 1959's "Sleeping Beauty" played.

The "A Simple Favor" actress’ dress is displayed among more than 200 others, including Katy Perry’s 2019 Met Gala dress, Beyoncé’s stunning gold dress from the 2017 Grammys and Kendall Jenner’s 2021 Audrey Hepburn-inspired Givenchy dress at the Met Gala along with several historical royal dresses.

The exhibit, in Kensington Palace's State Apartments and Piggott Galleries, "draws fascinating parallels between the world of today’s red carpet and the Georgian Royal Court in the 18th century," according to the Historical Royal Palaces' website.