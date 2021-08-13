Blake Lively promotes husband Ryan Reynolds' movie with cheeky bikini photo

Blake Lively is pulling out all the stops to help promote her husband Ryan Reynolds' new movie, "Free Guy."

The 33-year-old actress uploaded a cheeky bikini photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed," according to Page Six.

In the funny snap, Lively is wearing a floral bikini while posing with her back toward the camera. She appeared to be enjoying a tropical vacation.

The "Gossip Girl" alum also included a retouched photo of Reynolds in the pool looking surprised. The "Deadpool" star, 44, shared the image on his own Story.

"Free Guy" premiered in theaters on Friday. Reynolds told Fox News while promoting the film he connected with the movie's deeper themes about feeling a sense of community and standing up for what you believe is right.

"I love the idea [in the movie] that we can connect with our community and the people around us and we can become agents of change," he explained. "It's something we see in the world each and every day, and it's something we get to see in this world. These characters say I'm not going to be expendable anymore. I'm going to fight back and build a world that suits us. And I love that. I love that that we get to explore those themes."

Last week, Reynolds and Lively walked the red carpet for the action flick's New York City premiere. The actress looked stunning in a backless pink sequin gown by Prabal Gurung while he looked handsome in a cream corduroy suit.

"What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official," Reynolds joked on Instagram. "I know how important that was to her."

The pair married in 2012 and share three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, almost 2.